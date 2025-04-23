Ohio State Star Lands Most Flabbergasting NFL Draft Take Yet
Most are expecting Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Josh Simmons to be a first-round pick on Day 1 of the NFL Draft this Thursday, but the general consensus is that he will be selected in the back half of the round, possibly even in the mid-to-late 20s.
Hardly anyone is anticipating that Simmons will be a top-10 pick, much less flying off the board in the top five. However, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports feels the latter should be a possibility.
In a piece where Prisco says what teams should do in the opening round of the draft, he urges the New England Patriots to select Simmons with the fourth overall selection.
"Yes, he's coming off a knee injury, but he is expected to be ready for camp," Prisco wrote. "He's special. He's athletic, can move and is just scratching the surface of what he can be. Plug and play at left tackle."
Literally nothing Prisco said in his assessment is inaccurate. Simmons is recovering from a major injury, and he does have the potential to be a phenomenal NFL player. However, the former is what will likely keep teams from drafting Simmons too early.
The 22-year-old tore his patellar tendon back in October, ending his 2024 campaign after just six games and preventing him from participating in Ohio State's national championship run.
As a result, Simmons—who was viewed as an elite prospect heading into last year—saw his draft stock dip significantly, which is entirely understandable given the severity of the injury.
It's very possible that Simmons could ultimately develop into the best offensive lineman of his class, but clubs will surely be proceeding with caution when it comes to selecting him in the draft.
Chances are, Simmons won't land anywhere near the top five this week.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Land Major Transfer Portal Prediction on Tuesday
MORE: Ohio State Linked to Electrifying Big 12 Weapon in Transfer Portal
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Could Shockingly Be A Top-10 Pick
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Linked to 3 Intriguing Defensive Line Transfer Targets
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Reveals Major NFL Draft Decision