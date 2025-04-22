Ohio State Buckeyes Land Major Transfer Portal Prediction on Tuesday
The Ohio State Buckeyes are predicted to land star North Carolina pass rusher Beau Atkinson in the transfer portal.
Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos have a 60 percent confidence level in Atkinson committing to the Buckeyes.
Atkinson was highly impactful for the Tar Heels in the 2024 season, as he posted 7.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
He is making his decision between Ohio State and Georgia.
Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are looking to repeat as National Champions, and adding a player like Atkinson to their pass rush would elevate their defense.
Ohio State has 17 players who have declared for the NFL Draft, meaning they will need to replace a ton of talent.
They will also have a new defensive coordinator in the 2025 season as Matt Patricia has taken over. Their previous defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, left Ohio State to become the defensive coordinator at Penn State.
Patricia brings experience from the NFL, having served as defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots and as head coach for the Detroit Lions.
Atkinson's pass-rushing ability would improve the Buckeyes' defense if they are able to land him in the transfer portal. He would make it easier for Patricia in his first year as Ohio State's defensive coordinator.
