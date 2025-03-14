Ohio State Star Lands Stunning NFL Draft Prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be placing a number of players into the pros this year, as a bunch of their starts will hear their names called in the NFL Draft next month.
But how many Ohio State players will actually be selected in the first round is another question.
Perhaps one of the most intriguing Buckeyes talents entering the draft is running back Quinshon Judkins, who spent one year in Columbus after transferring over from Ole Miss.
Judkins is an electrifying playmaker who had a great 2024 campaign, but the general consensus has long been that he is a Day 2 pick and, at best, the fourth-best halfback in this class.
However, the 21-year-old is rapidly rising up draft boards, and Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports feels that Judkins could actually end up flying off the board in Round 1.
"Keep an eye on Judkins potentially scooting into the first round of the draft to a team that mirrors his style of play at the position and has a need for a long-term running back solution (*cough* Pittsburgh Steelers)," Robinson wrote.
Considering that Judkins has generally been pegged as as third-round pick, the fact that he is now evidently gaining momentum as a first-rounder is stunning, to say the least.
Judkins registered 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry this past season, also catching 22 passes for 161 yards and a couple of scores.
Ironically, Judkins may not even be the best Ohio State running back heading into the draft, as TreVeyon Henderson also turned plenty of heads in 2024.
We'll see where Judkins ends up in a few weeks.
