Ohio State Star Lands Huge Prediction That Would be NFL Draft's Biggest Shock
TreVeyon Henderson was one half of one of the nation's most lethal rushing attacks this past season, as he and Quinshon Judkins joined forces to help lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship.
Heading into 2024, Henderson was viewed as a mid-round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. He wasn't on anyone's radar as an elite player at his position, and really, the spotlight was mostly on Judkins, who transferred over to Ohio State after two brilliant campaigns at Ole Miss.
But then, Henderson racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry, putting forth a dominant showing throughout the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run.
As a result, the 22-year-old has rocketed up draft boards and is generally viewed as a Day 2 pick. However, Reese Decker of Pro Football Network apparently thinks much more highly of Henderson and is actually predicting the running back to go 10th overall to the Chicago Bears.
"The 10th pick may feel rich for a running back who isn’t generally considered a blue-chip talent. Back in Detroit, Johnson saw General Manager Brad Holmes use the 12th overall pick to select Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, who became a foundational piece of Johnson’s high-powered offense," Decker wrote. "Now in Chicago, [Ben] Johnson could look to recreate that same formula."
That would make Henderson the second halfback to be selected, as Decker has Boise State's Ashton Jeanty going to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6.
Henderson flying off the board that early would likely be the biggest shock of the NFL Draft, barring a stunning turn of events elsewhere. Most have him ranked fifth or lower at the position, so seeing the Ohio State product go in the first round—let alone the top 10—would be a stunner, to say the least.
