Former Ohio State Star Brutally Ripped by NFL Defender
Apparently, former Ohio State Buckeyes star Jaxon Smith-Njigba has some pretty harsh critics on the NFL level.
Smith-Njigba has developed into a terrific wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.
Now, it looks like the 23-year-old will get even more opportunities next season, as fellow Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf has asked for a trade.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who sees Seattle twice a year as an NFC West rival, was actually pretty distraught over the fact that Metcalf appears to be on his way out, as the defensive back took to Instagram live to express how much fun he had covering Metcalf.
But when Smith-Njigba's name surfaced in the comments, Lenoir wasn't nearly as complimentary.
"Njigba, he be crying all day," Lenoir said. "He cry. That's all he do is cry. 'Ref, he holding. He holding ref. Oh no don't hurt me.' Crybaby."
Lenoir then took it a step further, essentially saying that Smith-Njigba's impact isn't really enough to be concerned with heading into 2025.
"I'm not worried about JSN," Lenoir said. "I'm not. He know that."
Smith-Njigba spent three seasons at Ohio State between 2020 and 2022, with his best year coming in 2021 when he set the Buckeyes' single-season record with 1,606 receiving yards.
A hamstring injury then wiped out most of Smith-Njigba's final campaign with Ohio State. He was selected by the Seahawks with the 20th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
We'll see if Smith-Njigba can settle the score with Lenoir on the field next fall.
