NFL Execs Send Strong Message on Ohio State Buckeyes Coach
Brian Hartline has re-assumed his role as Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator following the departure of Chip Kelly, and it seems like Ohio State is in good hands.
Of course, Hartline served as Buckeyes offensive coordinator before the team brought in Kelly last season, but now, Hartline is the play caller once again, and he is receiving massive kudos from just about everyone.
That includes NFL executives, who showered Hartline with praise at the Scouting Combine.
“Brian Hartline’s a great coach — and he has been for a long time," said Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters, via Andrew Gillis of Cleveland.com. “I think he pours his heart and soul into those guys and getting them ready for the NFL. And a lot of those guys have a lot of success early on. We had a couple of them. You can ask any team, they’ll say they have a lot of respect for those guys and that staff — and him in particular.”
Peters was just one of several execs who lauded Hartline, with Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider calling him a "great teacher" and Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort raving about how great of a job Hartline does in developing wide receivers.
Remember: Hartline served as Ohio State's wide receivers coach for five seasons before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023, so he definitely knows a thing or two about how to cultivate playmakers.
Hartline will definitely get to have some fun next year, as he will have the likes of Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate at his disposal, not to mention quarterback Julian Sayin.
We'll see if Hartline—who was a productive wide out on the NFL level himself—can get the best out of the Buckeyes' offense in 2025.
