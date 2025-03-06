Ohio State Set for Recruiting Visit with Son of Former NFL Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes could be bringing the son of an NFL legend into their ranks.
Mike Singer of On 3 has revealed that Ohio State has lined up a visit with linebacker Cooper Witten, the son of former NFL tight end Jason Witten.
Witten is the No. 1-ranked linebacker for the class of 2027 and hails from Liberty Christian in Argyle, Tx. He actually began his career as a safety, but possessed enough versatility to move to linebacker.
Cooper's father needs no introduction, as Jason played 17 years on the NFL level between 2003 and 2020, briefly retiring for one season in 2018. Sixteen of his seasons came with the Dallas Cowboys, but he finished his career with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.
Throughout his professional tenure, Witten made 11 Pro Bowl appearances and was named a First-Team All-Pro twice. He posted four 1,000-yard campaigns and is generally viewed as one of the greatest and most prolific tight ends to ever play the game.
Obviously, Cooper plays the other side of the ball, but those genes are pretty elite. Ohio State is also known for churning out terrific linebackers, so it wouldn't be the least bit surprising if the Buckeyes are able to nab the youngster.
Witten's visit with Ohio State is scheduled for March 21. He also has a visit with the Michigan Wolverines on tap for March 20 and will be heading to see a plethora of different schools between now and mid-April.
It's good to see the Buckeyes already getting quite the head start on 2027.
