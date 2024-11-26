Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Doesn't Hold Back About Michigan Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day have only one main goal this season. That is to win the national championship when everything is said and done.
However, there is a secondary goal that is extremely important as well. Ohio State needs to snap their losing streak to the Michigan Wolverines to close out the regular season.
Over the last three years, the Buckeyes have suffered defeats at the hands of Michigan. These two teams form one of the most bitter rivalries in the entire sports world. On Saturday, they will play the latest installment of that rivalry.
Looking at the matchup on paper, Ohio State should pull off a dominant win. They are a much better all-around football team than the Wolverines.
That being said, rivalry games can make things interesting.
For Day, beating Michigan is a must. He is extremely motivated to pick up the win over the Wolverines this weekend and spoke out with his mindset about it.
“We felt what it's like to not win this game, and it's bad. It's one of the worst things that's happened to me in my life, quite honestly,” Day said. “Other than losing my father and a few other things, like it's quite honestly, for my family, the worst thing that's happened. So we can never have that happen again ever. And that's been the approach all season.”
Day continued forward, getting even more serious about his desire to win this week.
“We know what this game means. And certainly I know what this game means. And there's a lot of people counting on this game,” Day said. “This is our identity. It's who we are. We don't have anything else. So it's a big responsibility. And the last couple of years, when it doesn't get done, it just eats at your core. And so it just motivates you every single day to come back, to get this done, to stand on the field and sing the Carmen Ohio after winning this game.
Michigan is not the same dominant team that they were over the last few years. They have struggled this season and are just 6-5 coming in. The Buckeyes, on the other hand, hold a 10-1 record and are the No. 2 ranked team in the nation.
Coming up short this week would be a brutal loss heading into the College Football Playoffs. They simply can't afford to let that happen.
It's very clear that Day has a sense of urgency surrounding this game. Hopefully, the players do as well.
Should everyone come in, play their role to the best of their ability, play hard, and play smart, Ohio State should be celebrating a huge win over the Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.