Analyst Drops Bold Statement on Ohio State's QB Situation
The Ohio State Buckeyes have some big shoes to fill at the quarterback position, as Will Howard is making the jump to the NFL this spring.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day has said that Ohio State will have an open competition for the starting job in camp, but the general consensus is that Julian Sayin will ultimately be taking snaps in the season opener.
There is a whole lot of hype surrounding Sayin heading into 2025, as the former five-star recruit is already receiving Heisman Trophy buzz, and that's after throwing a grand total of 12 passes this past season.
During a recent episode of Josh Pate's College Football Show, Pate expresses his confidence in Sayin and the Buckeyes' quarterback situation going into next year, as he seems to believe Ohio State will be just fine under center.
“I trust them at quarterback," Pate said. "Now, they’re unknown. They’re unproven at quarterback. I think Julian Sayin is going to be a star in college football next year, so I’m high on him."
Sayin will be competing with Lincoln Kienholz and fellow five-star prospect Tavien St. Clair, but barring unforeseen circumstances, Sayin will win the starting job.
The 19-year-old is a true dual threat and possesses incredible arm talent, making him one of the most compelling signal-callers in the country.
Obviously, Howard left an indelible mark in Columbus, leading Ohio State to a national championship in his lone season with the team. But Sayin is widely viewed as the more talented quarterback and could have much bigger things in store for the Buckeyes moving forward.
