Ohio State's Ryan Day Rules Out One QB in Buckeyes' Competition
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a massive question to answer at the most important position in sports heading into 2025, as they don't yet know who will be their starting quarterback following the departure of Will Howard.
The general consensus has long been that Julian Sayin would take the reins under center next season, but a rather rocky showing in spring practice now has many wondering if the 19-year-old is ready to assume the responsibility.
While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Day provided a rather significant update on the competition, narrowing the field down to two.
The fact that Tavien St. Clair is not being considered for the starting job does not come as much of a surprise. After all, he is a true freshman, and even if he is a five-star prospect, he needs to gain some much-needed experience first before being thrown into the fire.
It's also interesting that Day called the battle a "two-horse race," as it clearly indicates that Sayin has not separated himself from Lincoln Kienholz.
Here's the thing, though: Day could very well be favoring Sayin for the job. He may just not want to reveal it yet to avoid complacency in the quarterback room.
Whatever the case may be, a very interesting competition is unfolding in Columbus as the 2025 college football draws closer.
Sayin is a five-star recruit himself who threw 12 passes last season. He was already generating Heisman Trophy buzz earlier this offseason, indicating just how talented the Solana Beach, Ca. native actually is.
We'll see if Sayin—or Kienholz—can aptly fill Howard's shoes next fall.
