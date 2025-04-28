Former Ohio State QB Will Howard Lands Stunning Take After NFL Draft
It took quite a while for Will Howard to get selected in the NFL Draft, but the Ohio State Buckeyes legend finally found a home in the sixth round, landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Some felt that Howard would actually be a Day 2 pick in the draft thanks much in part to his brilliant showing throughout the College Football Playoff en route to Ohio State capturing a national championship, but he slid to Day 3, which has Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports labeling him one of the "top five steals" of the draft.
"You don't often get a quarterback in the sixth round with the type of bonafides that Howard has," DeArdo wrote. "During his final season in college, Howard led the Big 10 in completion percentage, passing yards and touchdown passes while leading the Buckeyes to the national title."
Not only did Howard lead the conference in completion percentage, but he also set an Ohio State single-season record by making good on 73 percent of his passes. He also totaled 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns, punching in seven rushing scores to boot.
Howard spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Kansas State before transferring to Columbus following the 2023 campaign. There was considerable trepidation surrounding the 23-year-old heading into his one and only season with the Buckeyes, and there were even serious questions as to whether or not he would be a capable starter for Ohio State.
While the Downington, Pa. native certainly experienced some bumps and bruises along the way, he ultimately proved his doubters wrong, showing remarkable poise in the face of tremendous pressure during the Buckeyes' championship run.
Now, Howard will get the chance to start for the Steelers in 2025.
