Ohio State Buckeyes HC Ryan Day Has Hilarious Reaction to Transfer Portal Closing
The spring transfer portal window has officially closed, as it began on April 16 and ended on April 25. That has put a period at the end of a rather stressful time for Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day.
Here's the good part, though: Ohio State did not one scholarship player during the window, which truly speaks to the culture that Day has built in Columbus.
Still, Day wasn't so sure that the Buckeyes would remain spotless, so as the clock winded down last Friday, Day was definitely sweating.
“I woke up with a little bit of a headache, because it was a long night last night. That first beer went down cold after the portal finally closed at midnight, I can tell you that,” Day said during an appearance on ESPN radio, via Eleven Warriors. “Holy smokes, what a world we're living in right now.”
In this hectic world of current-day college football, it's actually becoming somewhat of a rarity to see a player spend his entire collegiate career with just one team. That even applies to the very top schools in the country.
Taking that into consideration, the fact that Ohio State didn't see anyone depart this spring is incredible, and it must feel pretty great for Day and Co.
The Buckeyes themselves made some notable additions in the portal as they try to defend their national championship victory, their first such win in a decade.
Ohio State did see plenty of its players leave for the NFL Draft, so there will still be an adjustment period for the club. It's just fortunate that no one bolted for any other schools this month.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Former Ohio State QB Will Howard Lands Stunning Take After NFL Draft
MORE: Steelers Fans React to Team Drafting Ohio State's Will Howard
MORE: Jon Gruden Sends Message to Will Howard After He Was Drafted by Steelers
MORE: New England Patriots Sign Former Ohio State Playmaker
MORE: Ohio State QB Will Howard Sends First Message with Pittsburgh Steelers