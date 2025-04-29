Ohio State's Will Howard Had Unique Reaction to Being Drafted by Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round of the NFL Draft over the weekend, and now, Howard will actually get the chance to start for one of the most storied franchises in NFL history.
There were some who expected Howard to be a Day 2 pick, and while he certainly slipped, he landed in a fantastic situation.
Howard could not contain his excitement when the Steelers called to inform him he had been drafted, and after speaking with head coach Mike Tomlin, the now-former Ohio State signal-caller celebrated in one of the most unique ways you can imagine: he jumped into a pool while fully clothed.
See for yourself.
Howard spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Kansas State before eventually transferring to Ohio State after 2023.
There was certainly a whole lot of trepidation surrounding the 23-year-old heading into his one and only season in Columbus. There were even some who wondered if he were fit to be the Buckeyes' starting quarterback.
Ultimately, Howard proved all of his doubters wrong, throwing for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns while completing 73 percent of his passes, an Ohio State record.
Most importantly, the Downington, Pa. native led the Buckeyes to their first national championship in a decade, displaying remarkable poise in the face of massive adversity throughout Ohio State's College Football Playoff run.
Now, the odds will be stacked against Howard once again, as many are doubting whether or not he has what it takes to be a No. 1 signal-caller on the NFL level. We'll see if Howard can prove his detractors wrong for the umpteenth time.
