Steelers Fans React to Team Drafting Ohio State's Will Howard
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round of the draft with the 185th pick.
Fans have had a positive reaction to the selection of Howard after he led the Buckeyes to a National Championship.
Howard had a great season at Ohio State in 2024, completing 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns.
Howard joins a Steelers team that has Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. With that current quarterback room, Howard would have a shot at winning the starting job.
However, Pittsburgh could end up with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Rodgers is still undecided about whether to play next season or retire.
During his time at Ohio State, Howard proved his ability to get the ball to the playmakers on offense. He could look to replicate that in Pittsburgh with wide receivers DK Metcalf and George Pickens, as well as tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Howard may end up as a starter or a backup in his rookie campaign, but it's safe to say, Steelers fans are happy about the addition to the quarterback room.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Jon Gruden Sends Message to Will Howard After He Was Drafted by Steelers
MORE: New England Patriots Sign Former Ohio State Playmaker
MORE: Ohio State QB Will Howard Sends First Message with Pittsburgh Steelers
MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Land Ohio State QB Will Howard in NFL Draft
MORE: Ohio State Sleeper Defender Lands with Top Super Bowl Contender