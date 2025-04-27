Buckeyes Now

Steelers Fans React to Team Drafting Ohio State's Will Howard

Steelers fans have positive reactions to the team drafting Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.

Ben Cooper

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) signals to his offense during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) signals to his offense during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round of the draft with the 185th pick.

Fans have had a positive reaction to the selection of Howard after he led the Buckeyes to a National Championship.

Howard had a great season at Ohio State in 2024, completing 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns.

Howard joins a Steelers team that has Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. With that current quarterback room, Howard would have a shot at winning the starting job.

However, Pittsburgh could end up with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Rodgers is still undecided about whether to play next season or retire.

During his time at Ohio State, Howard proved his ability to get the ball to the playmakers on offense. He could look to replicate that in Pittsburgh with wide receivers DK Metcalf and George Pickens, as well as tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Howard may end up as a starter or a backup in his rookie campaign, but it's safe to say, Steelers fans are happy about the addition to the quarterback room.

