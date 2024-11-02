Ohio State Coach Shuts Down Rumors with Huge Win Over Penn State
Coming into this week's game for the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Penn State Nittany Lions, the outside noise was deafening.
After losing to Oregon a couple of games back, the pressure was on for Ohio State to win today and boost their College Football Playoff hopes.
Rumors about Ryan Day's future with Ohio State have also started coming up. Some have even suggested that Day could be fired if things don't go as planned this season.
When everything was said and done today, the Buckeyes were able to pull off a massive 20-13 win over Penn State. It was a hard-fought game, but Ohio State found a way to get the job done.
After pulling off the win, Day shut down all of those rumors. The Buckeyes are very much alive and pulling off a win on the road over the No. 3 ranked team in the nation is exactly what needed to happen to quite the noise that had started surrounding Ohio State.
Prior to today's win, Day has gone just 1-7 against teams ranked in the top five. He needed this win badly.
Could the Buckeyes have actually considered firing Day if he had lost today and then lost again? Assuming that the two losses would have knocked them out of the College Football Playoff, there is a very real chance that he could have been.
However, Ohio State is now in a great place in the playoff race. Beating the Nittany Lions gives them a great chance to get in.
Looking ahead to the future, the Buckeyes still have a couple of tough games on their schedule. They'll play host to the red-hot Indiana Hoosiers on November 23rd and then will end the regular season against the arch-rival Michigan Wolverines.
If Day can lead his team to wins in the final four games of the year, Ohio State is a sure thing to get into the playoff. They would then be able to start the final journey towards their ultimate goal of a national championship.
All of that being said, today's game should give fans a lot of condience in the Buckeyes again. It certainly will give the team a renewed sense of confidence.