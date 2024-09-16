Former Ohio State Star Marvin Harrison Jr. Reaches Impressive Milestone
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had a forgettable NFL debut with the Arizona Cardinals. However, he was able to bounce back strong in Week 2.
Against the Los Angeles Rams, Harrison went off. He caught four passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He showed off why he was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and made it clear why he's expected to be a superstar at the position.
With that performance, Harrison actually hit an impressive milestone that hadn't been reached since his own father did it.
As shared by Yahoo! Sports, Harrison became the first rookie to catch at least four passes and score two touchdowns in the first quarter of a game since his dad did it back in 1996.
Harrison's performance was pivotal in helping the team blow the Rams out by a final score of 41-10.
All Ohio State fans have been expecting a big bounce-back game this week from Harrison. He is one of the most talented players to play for the Buckeyes in recent history. Now, he's making his impact felt on the NFL level.
This is just the start of what should be a very special career. As is always the case, Ohio State fans will be rooting him on hard with the Cardinals. He's still well loved for the production and entertainment he provided with the Buckeyes.
Next up for Harrison and Arizona will be a Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions at home. He will have a tough test against a team that many think could win the NFC and make it to the Super Bowl.
Expect to see Harrison use his big-time second game as a stepping stone to a very good season. His debut performance may not have been great, but he came through with an excellent second game.
Fans should expect to see more of the same moving forward this season.