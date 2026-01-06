Kyler Murray Had Farewell Message for Jonathan Gannon After Cardinals Firing
The Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon on Monday after the team limped to the finish line of the 2025 season with a nine-game losing streak that saw them end the year at 3–14.
After news of Gannon’s departure broke on the NFL’s Black Monday, quarterback Kyler Murray took to social media to share a farewell post to his coach of the last three years.
“My guy, genuinely loved going to war with you. Appreciate who you are as a man and a coach. Warpath-” wrote Murray on X.
Gannon exits the organization after three seasons as Arizona’s head coach during which the team went 15–36. The Cardinals didn’t make the playoffs in any season under Gannon and never had a winning percentage over .500.
After a season that was cut short due to injury, there have also been questions about Murray’s future with the Cardinals. He’s under contract for two more seasons, and his deal includes a club option in 2028. If Murray does stick around in Arizona, it’ll be with another new head coach. Whoever replaces Gannon will be the Cardinals’ third head coach since 2022, which was Kliff Kingsbury’s final season.
Murray played in just five games in 2025. He led Arizona to a 2–3 record and threw for six touchdowns and three interceptions before his campaign came to an early end.