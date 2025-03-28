Ohio State Buckeyes Suffer Brutal Transfer Portal News
The Ohio State Buckeyes just completed a very disappointing 2024-25 campaign, finishing 17-15 and missing the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year. That marks Ohio State's longest drought in two decades.
To make matters worse, the Buckeyes have just lost one of their top players to the transfer portal, as guard Meechie Johnson Jr. has decided to depart Columbus, via Joe Tipton of On 3.
Johnson has certainly had an interesting experience at Ohio State, as he initially joined the Buckeyes in 2020 and spent two seasons with the team before transferring to South Carolina following the 2021-22 campaign.
Then, after spending a couple of years with the Gamecocks, Johnson returned to Columbus this past season, but played just 10 games before taking a leave of absence due to personal reasons in December. He never got back on the floor.
During the time he did play this year, Johnson averaged 9.1 points, 2.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 28.8 minutes per game on 35.6/35.7/50.0 shooting splits.
While the 22-year-old certainly wasn't the most efficient scorer in the world this past season (or throughout his collegiate career in general), there is no question that Ohio State missed him for the final few months of the regular season.
Johnson logged double figures in each of his two campaigns at South Carolina, topping out at 14.1 points per game in 2023-24. He owns a lifetime average of 9.2 points a night on 37.0/33.1/74.2 shooting splits.
We'll see if the Buckeyes can answer by adding some pieces in the transfer portal themselves.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Connected to Big East Star in Transfer Portal
MORE: Ohio State Coach Doesn't Hold Back on Rising Buckeyes Defender
MORE: Ohio State Star Seen Talking with Steelers' Mike Tomlin at Pro Day
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Suffers Injury During Pro Day
MORE: Ohio State Coach Reveals Major Change for Jeremiah Smith