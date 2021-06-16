Ohio State Swimmer Hunter Armstrong Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

Armstrong finished second in the 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Ohio State sophomore swimmer Hunter Armstrong finished second in the men’s 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on Tuesday night and will now participate in the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Hunter finished in 54.48 seconds, trailing only defending and three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy, who took the top spot with a time of 52.33 seconds.

A native of Dover, Ohio, Armstrong began his college career at West Virginia but transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2020-21 season. He finished second in the 100-meter backstroke and third in the 100-meter free at the Big Ten championships and qualified for the NCAA championships in the 50-meter free, 100-meter free and 100-meter backstroke.

Armstrong posted the fifth-fastest time in the history of the event and now has a chance to add an Olympic medal to his trophy case.

