Ohio State Shot Putter Adelaide Aquilla Wins NCAA Outdoor National Championship

Aquilla becomes the first Buckeye to win an individual national title at outdoors since 2012.

After winning the indoor national championship in the shot put earlier this year, Ohio State senior Adelaide Aquilla made it a clean sweep when she took home the top spot at the NCAA Outldoor Track and Field Championships at Oregon’s Hayward Field on Thursday.

A native of Rocky River, Ohio, Aquilla took the lead on her fifth throw of the event at 59 feet and 7 1/2 inches, only to see Wisconsin’s Josie Shchaefer top that with her final throw of 60 feet and 1/4 inches.

Not to be outdone, Aquilla launched her final throw 62 feet and 3 1/4 inches to capture her second career national championship. It fell just shy of her personal record of 62 feet and 8 3/4 inches, set at the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships in May.

Aquilla becomes the first Ohio State women’s athlete to win an individual national championship at the outdoor NCAA event since former track star Christina Manning won the 100-meter hurdles in 2012, as indoor and outdoor track and field are considered two separate sports.

The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships continue today and tomorrow, with senior Tyler Johnson competing for a national championship in the men’s 400-meter dash at 9:02 p.m. on Friday and senior Anavia Battle set to run in finals of the women’s 200-meter dash at 7:37 p.m. on Saturday.

