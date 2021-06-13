Former Ohio State CB Tyreke Johnson Transferring To Nebraska

Johnson will compete for a starting spot in the Cornhuskers' secondary this season.

Former Ohio State cornerback Tyreke Johnson announced on Sunday afternoon that he is transferring to Nebraska.

A former five-star prospect from Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy, the same school that produced former cornerback Shaun Wade and sophomore running back Marcus Crowley, Johnson played only 136 defensive snaps and recorded just eight tackles in three seasons with the Buckeyes from 2018-20.

Unable to carve out a role at Ohio State, Johnson entered the transfer portal in May. He is one of four scholarship players who have transferred from the program this offseason, joining wide receivers Mookie Cooper (Missouri) and Jameson Williams (Alabama) and offensive tackle Max Wray (Colorado).

Johnson will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Cornhuskers, who are set to host the Buckeyes in Lincoln on Nov. 6. He'll compete for a starting spot opposite of returning starter Cam Taylor-Britt this fall.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber Released By Green Bay Packers

Ohio State WRs Jaylen Harris, Ellijah Gardiner Reportedly No Longer With Team

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Official Visitors, Kaleb Brown's Commitment

Former Ohio State QBs Troy Smith, Braxton Miller Hope To Start Prep School

2022 Ohio State Cornerback Target Toriano Pride Discusses Official Visit

Ohio State Shot Putter Adelaide Aquillas Wins NCAA Outdoor National Title

College Football Playoff Working Group Proposes 12-Team Playoff

A Look At How The Proposed 12-Team Playoff Would Impact Ohio State

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Signs Rookie Contract With Chicago Bears

2022 Texas Lineman Jaylen Early Includes Ohio State In Top 6 Ahead Of Official Visit

Ohio State Lands Commitment From North Carolina Kicker Transfer Noah Ruggles

Ohio State Offers 2023 Hawaii Linebacker Tausili Akana Following Camp Visit

Michigan Puts Up Motivational Graphic About Ohio State In Weight Room

College Football Playoff Stakeholders Reportedly Favor 12-Team Model

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook