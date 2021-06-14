Photos From Ohio State's Second Big Recruiting Weekend Of The Summer

The Buckeyes once again hosted double-digit official visitors during the second weekend of June.

Although there was nowhere near as much buildup as the weekend prior, Ohio State welcomed 10 official visitors and a handful of unofficial visitors to campus over the weekend of June 11-13.

That includes five-star quarterback commit Quinn Ewers, who made his second visit in as many weeks and was joined by his high school teammate at Southlake (Texas) Carroll, three-star wide receiver Landon Samson, who was hoping to earn an offer from the staff during his time on campus.

Both of their visits were considered one-day unofficial visits. The weekend’s official visitors, meanwhile, were on campus for the better part of two days, at which time they toured the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and Ohio Stadium, met with professors and academic advisors and saw what the rest of Columbus had to offer.

They also took photos in various Ohio State uniforms and posted them to social media, which BuckeyesNow has compiled for your viewing below:

COMMITS

2022 Southlake (Texas) Carroll QB Quinn Ewers

OFFICIAL VISITORS

2022 Littleton (Colo.) Valor Christian RB Gavin Sawchuk

2022 Milwaukee (Wisc.) Whitefish Bay OT Joe Brunner (Did not post photos)

2022 Hammond (Wisc.) Saint Croix Central OG Carson Hinzman

2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy DE Jihaad Campbell

2022 Arlington (Texas) Martin DE Ernest Cooper

2022 Cheshire (Conn.) Academy DE Wilfredo Aybar (Did not post photos)

2022 Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Academy CB Ephesians Prysock

2022 Denton (Texas) Ryan CB Austin Jordan

2022 Duncanville, Texas OG Jaylen Early

2022 Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough DT Curtis Neal

UNOFFICIAL VISITORS

2022 Southlake (Texas) Carroll WR Landon Samson (See Ewers above)

2023 Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge WR Christian Hamilton (Did not post photos)

2023 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy ATH Joenel Aguero

2023 Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands WR Rodney Gallagher

2023 Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence TE Ty Lockwood

