Former Ohio State LB Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins Agree To Three-Year Extension

Former Ohio State Linebacker Jerome Baker Agrees To Three-Year Extension With Miami Dolphins

Baker is now among the highest-paid players at his position in the NFL
According to multiple reports that cite his agent, former Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Miami Dolphins worth $39 million, including $28.4 million guaranteed.

A third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Baker had one year remaining on his rookie deal with Miami. He’s recorded 317 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 10 pass break ups, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown in 48 games with the Dolphins over the last three seasons.

"I want to play here for the rest of my career,” Baker said during his media availability on Friday. “I love it here. I love the fans. I love the organization. I love everybody here. I definitely see myself playing here for a long time."

Baker, a former four-star prospect from Cleveland Benedictine who played for the Buckeyes from 2015-17, is now the sixth-highest paid linebacker in the NFL in terms of average annual value.

