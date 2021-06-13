Former Ohio State LB Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins Agree To Three-Year Extension

Former Ohio State Linebacker Jerome Baker Agrees To Three-Year Extension With Miami Dolphins
According to multiple reports that cite his agent, former Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Miami Dolphins worth $39 million, including $28.4 million guaranteed.
A third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Baker had one year remaining on his rookie deal with Miami. He’s recorded 317 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 10 pass break ups, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown in 48 games with the Dolphins over the last three seasons.
"I want to play here for the rest of my career,” Baker said during his media availability on Friday. “I love it here. I love the fans. I love the organization. I love everybody here. I definitely see myself playing here for a long time."
Baker, a former four-star prospect from Cleveland Benedictine who played for the Buckeyes from 2015-17, is now the sixth-highest paid linebacker in the NFL in terms of average annual value.
-----
You may also like:
Former Ohio State CB Tyreke Johnson Transferring To Nebraska
Ohio State WRs Jaylen Harris, Ellijah Gardiner Reportedly No Longer With Team
Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber Released By Green Bay Packers
Building The Buckeyes Discusses Official Visitors, Kaleb Brown's Commitment
Former Ohio State QBs Troy Smith, Braxton Miller Hope To Start Prep School
2022 Ohio State Cornerback Target Toriano Pride Discusses Official Visit
Ohio State Shot Putter Adelaide Aquillas Wins NCAA Outdoor National Title
College Football Playoff Working Group Proposes 12-Team Playoff
A Look At How The Proposed 12-Team Playoff Would Impact Ohio State
Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Signs Rookie Contract With Chicago Bears
2022 Texas Lineman Jaylen Early Includes Ohio State In Top 6 Ahead Of Official Visit
Ohio State Lands Commitment From North Carolina Kicker Transfer Noah Ruggles
Ohio State Offers 2023 Hawaii Linebacker Tausili Akana Following Camp Visit
Michigan Puts Up Motivational Graphic About Ohio State In Weight Room
College Football Playoff Stakeholders Reportedly Favor 12-Team Model
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook