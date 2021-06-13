Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber Released By Green Bay Packers

In order to sign linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, the Green Bay Packers released former Ohio State running back Mike Weber last week.

A seventh-round pick (No. 218 overall) of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2019 NFL Draft, Weber signed to Green Bay’s practice squad last November. He was promoted to the active roster for two games – Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts and Week 12 against the Chicago Bears – but was reverted to the practice squad after each game.

Weber, who also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs during their run to Super Bowl LIV, signed a reserve/futures contract with the Packers this offseason. He now hopes to land a similar contract elsewhere.

A former four-star prospect from Detroit Cass Tech, Weber rushed for 2,667 yards and 24 touchdowns during his career at Ohio State from 2015-18. He was the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2016 but suffered a hamstring injury heading into his sophomore year and ended up splitting time with J.K. Dobbins during his final two seasons in Columbus.

Weber has not seen any regular-season action during his two years in the NFL, though he rushed for 54 yards on 22 carries and caught five passes for 28 yards in four preseason games with the Cowboys in 2019.

