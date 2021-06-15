2023 Philadelphia LB Josiah Trotter Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

The Buckeyes just extended an offer to Trotter during an unofficial visit earlier this month.

Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep four-star linebacker Josiah Trotter included Ohio State in his top four on Monday evening alongside Clemson, Penn State and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-2 and 225-pound Trotter – who is considered the 11th-best linebacker and No. 120 prospect overall in the class of 2023 – landed an offer from the Buckeyes during his unofficial visit on June 7 following a meeting with head coach Ryan Day and linebackers coach Al Washington at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Trotter is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and former teammate of Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. He is also the younger brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who picked the Tigers over the Buckeyes last cycle.

Given those ties, most expect Trotter’s recruitment to once again to come down to Clemson and Ohio State. He could, of course, look to blaze own trail and choose the Gamecocks or Nittany Lions instead.

A decision isn't expected from Trotter anytime soon, however.

