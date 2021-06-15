Ohio State DT Target Curtis Neal Sets Commitment Date Following Official Visit

The North Carolina native will choose between Ohio State and Wisconsin later this month.

On the heels of official visits to Ohio State and Wisconsin, Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough three-star defensive tackle Curtis Neal announced that he will make his college decision at 3 p.m. on June 27.

The 6-foot-1 and 290-pound Neal, who is considered the 58th-best defensive lineman and No. 414 prospect overall in the class of 2022, was in Madison for his official visit with the Badgers from June 4-6 and in Columbus for his official visit with the Buckeyes on June 11-13.

He does have an official visit to South Carolina scheduled for Sept. 3-5, but given the timing of his announcement, but it’s probably safe to assume the Gamecocks are out of the running for his pledge

Neal landed an offer from Ohio State in April and has been in contact with head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and defensive line coach Larry Johnson ever since. He suffered an ACL injury a few weeks later that will prevent him from playing his senior season, but that hasn’t impacted the Buckeyes’ recruitment of him in the slightest.

Neal also has connections to both programs, as he’s the former teammate of Ohio State running back Evan Pryor and Wisconsin defensive lineman Gio Paez and wide receiver Devin Chandler. It’s widely expected that he’ll end up choosing the Badgers, though.

The reason, of course, is that the Buckeyes have a number of defensive tackle targets higher on the board ahead of Neal, including Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star Hero Kanu; Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star Caden Curry; Owasso, Okla., four-star Chris McClellan; Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Christen Miller; and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Dominick James, and are set to take just two or three players at the position this cycle.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Philadelphia LB Josiah Trotter Includes Ohio State In Top 4

Former Guard Aaron Craft To Play For Carmen's Crew In The Basketball Tournament

Photos From Ohio State's Second Big Official Visit Weekend Of The Summer

Former Ohio State LB Jerome Baker Signs Extension With Miami Dolphins

Former Ohio State CB Tyreke Johnson Transferring To Nebraska

Ohio State WRs Jaylen Harris, Ellijah Gardiner Reportedly No Longer With Team

Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber Released By Green Bay Packers

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Official Visitors, Kaleb Brown's Commitment

Former Ohio State QBs Troy Smith, Braxton Miller Hope To Start Prep School

2022 Ohio State Cornerback Target Toriano Pride Discusses Official Visit

Ohio State Shot Putter Adelaide Aquillas Wins NCAA Outdoor National Title

College Football Playoff Working Group Proposes 12-Team Playoff

A Look At How The Proposed 12-Team Playoff Would Impact Ohio State

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Signs Rookie Contract With Chicago Bears

2022 Texas Lineman Jaylen Early Includes Ohio State In Top 6 Ahead Of Official Visit

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook