Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer Portal Roundup: Who’s in and Out at Each Position

The main window for the college football transfer portal is now closed; the 15-day period ended on January 16th. The extended window for players on Miami and Indiana is still open until January 24th. Ohio State had lots of noise around the program with over 34 players outgoing in the portal and 16 incoming players, the team went through lots of change.

Let’s go over each position of the team, with who is gone and who is joining the team.

(? indicates the player has not committed to another team yet)

Offense

Quarterback:

Outgoing: JR Lincoln Kienholz to Louisville, SR Mason Maggs to ?.

Incoming: SR Justyn Martin from Maryland

Running Back:

Outgoing: JR James Peoples to Penn State, SO Sam Dixon to South Carolina.

Incoming: SR Ja’Kobi Jackson from Florida.

Wide Receiver:

Outgoing: SO Quincy Porter to Notre Dame, SO Mylan Graham to Notre Dame, SO Dorian Williams to Youngstown State, SO Damarion Witten to Miami (OH), JR Bryson Rodgers to USF, and FR Bodgen Miller to ?.

Incoming: JR Kyle Parker from LSU, SR Devin McCuin from UTSA.

Tight End:

Outgoing: JR Jelani Thurman to UNC.

Incoming: SR Hunter Welcing from Northwestern, JR Mason Williams from Ohio.

Offensive Tackle:

Outgoing: SO Justin Terry to Virginia Tech

Incoming: None.

Interior Offensive Line:

Outgoing: SR Tegra Tshabola to Kentucky, SO Devontae Armstrong to Miami (OH), FR Jayvon McFadden to Colorado, FR Isaiah Kema to Utah.

Incoming: None.

Defense

Edge Rusher:

Outgoing: JR Joshua Mickens to UCONN, SO Dominic Kirks to ?, SR Logan George to Washington, SR C.J. Hicks to USF.

Incoming: JR Qua Russaw from Alabama.

Interior Defensive Line:

Outgoing: SO Jarquez Carter to Miami (FL), FR Trajen Odom to Arkansas, FR Maxwell Roy to UCLA, SO Eric Mensah to Virginia Tech.

Incoming: SR James Smith from Alabama, JR John Walker from UCF.

Linebacker:

Outgoing: SR Ty Howard to ?

Incoming: SR Christian Alliegro from Wisconsin.

Cornerback:

Outgoing: SO Aaron Scott Jr. to Oregon, SO Bryce West to Wisconsin, SO Bukari Miles Jr. to ?.

Incoming: SO Dominick Kelly from Georgia, JR Cam Calhoun from Alabama.

Safety:

Outgoing: SO Faheem Delane to LSU, JR Malik Hartford to UCLA, SR Keenan Nelson Jr. to ?, FR Cody Haddad to ?.

Incoming: SR Earl Little jr. from Florida State, SR Terry Moore from Duke

Special Teams

Kicker:

Outgoing: None.

Incoming: SO Connor Hawkins from Baylor

Punter:

Outgoing: SO Nick McLarty to Arizona State

Incoming: None.

Ohio State added five four-star transfers: Smith, Welcing, Russaw, Little Jr., and Moore. Along with the rest being three-star prospects.

The Buckeyes' transfer class ranked fourth in the nation with their 16 commits, all rankings courtesy of 247 Sports.