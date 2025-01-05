Ohio State QB Opens Up About Rose Bowl Post-Game Fiasco
The Ohio State Buckeyes and quarterback Will Howard were able to take care of business against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl. When the final whistle blew, Ohio State ended up winning by a final score of 41-21.
Following the game, however, a situation occurred that didn't allow Howard to get onto the stage to celebrate the win after the game. Howard wasn't the only player who wasn't allowed on the stage, but it was surprising to see the starting quarterback not get on.
While it was a funny situation for the most part, Howard was obviously not the happiest person in the world.
Now, Howard has spoken out and revealed the details from that situation.
"It was strictly a weight limit thing. I don't know if it was a poorly executed fat joke or what this guy was trying to do — no, I'm kidding," Howard said. "I guess he said there was a weight limit, and there were too many people on it. ... That's all it was."
He also shared that he was able to "sneak" to the other side of the stage and ended up being able to get on after all.
"I ended up going to the other side and jumping on. It was a bunch of us that had to sneak on," he explained. "You didn't see it, but Caleb (Downs) had to sneak on and I think Lathan (Ransom) had to sneak on. They were trying to be strict about it, but it is what it is. I guess they're doing their job, so I got nothing."
Howard put together a very strong performance in the game. He completed 17 of his 26 pass attempts for 319 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Looking ahead to the Cotton Bowl, the Buckeyes are going to need another big game from their star quarterback. Howard will need to put up big numbers against a very strong Texas Longhorns team.
Hopefully, he will be able to rise to the occasion and continue the dominant level of play that he has led the offense to throughout the first two College Football Playoff games.
It will be interesting to see if Ohio State can sustain their recentl level of play. Should they be able to do so, a national championship is very much within their grasp.