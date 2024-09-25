Ohio State's Will Howard Ready To Unleash Secret Weapon On Defenses
The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded with athletic specimens up and down their roster, ranging from their two-headed monster at running back to their terrifying trio of wide receivers.
But did you know that quarterback Will Howard is a pretty terrific athlete in his own right?
Howard hasn't really gotten much of a chance to show that just yet, carrying the ball just eight times for 22 yards and a couple of touchdowns through three games.
But the Kansas State Wildcats transfer may be preparing to display his talents in the coming weeks.
"I don't think I've put on tape that I can run much and I think I'm excited to do that,” Howard said, via Brandon Little of A to Z Sports. “I think there are a lot more opportunities for me to show that and defenses to respect that. The older I've gotten, the more I've seen these pictures. I'm the run-game coordinator at the end of the day."
Howard has thrown for 795 yards, six touchdowns and an interception while completing 68.9 percent of his passes in 2024. Last year at Kansas State, he totaled 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 picks, completing 61.3 percent of his throws.
The 23-year-old also rushed for 351 yards and nine scores in 2023, so we know the he can use his legs. Big Ten opponents just haven't seen it yet.
With conference play beginning for Ohio State against the Michigan State Spartans this Saturday, we'll see if Howard can establish himself as a true dual threat.