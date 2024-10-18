Ohio State QB Receives Strong Defense from Notable Analyst
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard had a very forgettable moment at the end of the team's disappointing loss to the Oregon Ducks last week.
On the final play of the game with Ohio State close to a chance to attempt a game-winning field goal, Howard took off running with one timeout remaining. Unfortunately, by the time he slid to the ground, the clock had expired and the game was over.
Howard's costly mistake ended up being the final mistake in what was a very frustrating final drive.
Following the game, Howard has been receiving a ton of criticism from Buckeyes fans, the media, and fans of other teams as well. That is something that has not hit Kirk Herbstreit the right way.
Recently, the ESPN analyst spoke out in major defense of Howard. He is clearly unhappy, especially with all of the Ohio State fans who have been attacking Howard.
“By the way, Will Howard taking [expletive] from Ohio State fans. Again, it’s that vocal 10 to 12, 15-percent, A.J. (Hawk) knows what I’m talking about. They’re an embarrassment to the fanbase," Herbstreit said.
“Will Howard took off and scrambled there. Time got away from him. He’s an amazing kid, who I think played pretty well, considering the environment he played in. Will Howard will have another opportunity, another chance to play. I thought so far, he’s doing a really good job of playing quarterback for Ohio State.”
Looking at the numbers, Herbstreit is 100 percent right. Howard has played well so far in the first six games of his tenure with the Buckeyes.
In his six appearances so far, he has completed 73.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,574 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Howard has also picked up 77 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers are good enough to still have him in the Heisman Trophy picture at this point in the year.
Howard made a big mistake. There's no denying that fact. But, the fan base should be rallying in support of him rather than kicking him while he's down.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store, but Howard has proven that he's a good enough quarterback to help Ohio State compete with legitimate national championship contenders. Now is the time for fans to be legitimate fans and get behind their quarterback rather than try to tear him down.