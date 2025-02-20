SEC Star Goes Scorched Earth on Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes just won their first national championship in a decade, and a whole lot of people are not too thrilled about it.
You know, Michigan fans, Penn State fans, fans of just about every other Big Ten school. They all hate the idea that Ohio State is on top again, which is completely understandable.
But did you think that the Buckeyes would also garner such a significant amount of hate from someone who doesn't even play in their conference?
Apparently, this is a thing, as now former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge has expressed just how much he despises Ohio State during a recent episode of the Mullets on the Mic podcast.
“I can express this now that I’m not with Georgia football. I hate Ohio State with everything in me. I hate them. I always have, and I always will. I hate Ohio State,” Ratledge said.
But why does a player from Georgia, a school that has played Ohio State only twice in its entire history, find the Buckeyes so loathsome?
"I don't know, just family has always hated them, so I was kind of grown up to hate them," Ratledge added. "I just never liked them. The fans are cocky, like with The Ohio State University (expletive), cut that out. No one cares. But yeah, Ohio State was the last team I wanted to see win."
Ratledge and the Bulldogs actually did play Ohio State in December 2022, defeating the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl.
The 23-year-old will make the jump to the pros this offseason, as he will certainly be selected in the NFL Draft. Let's just hope he doesn't have any former Ohio State players on his NFL team.
