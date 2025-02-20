Three Ideal Fits for Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard in 2025 NFL Draft
While Ohio State Buckeye fans are still rejoicing in the program's recent National Championship victory, quarterback Will Howard is in full preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The former Kansas State gunslinger was part of head coach Ryan Day's outstanding 2024 transfer portal class, which featured the likes of running back Quinshon Judkins and safety Caleb Downs. Howard played a key role in the Buckeyes' historical 2024-25 season and is now looking to carry his success to the NFL.
Here are three ideal fits for Howard in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders
There isn't a better fit for Howard in than the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Buckeyes' offensive coordinator Chip Kelly recently left the program to become the new OC for the Raiders under Pete Carroll. With Kelly calling the plays, Howard had his best collegiate season, as he threw for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns. If the Raiders do select Howard, he could easily be in the running for the starting quarterback due to his chemistry with Kelly.
In addition to the familiarity with Kelly, the National Championship-winning quarterback's dual-threat ability makes him a perfect fit for Carroll's "run-first" mentality that he displayed in Seattle.
Cleveland Browns
Why not continue the success in the state of Ohio with the Cleveland Browns?
After an 11-6 season and a playoff appearance in 2023, the Browns made a complete 180 in 2024, going 3-14. Quarterback Deshaun Watson's future with the franchise looks like it will be coming to a close very soon, which leaves Cleveland looking for someone to take over the offense.
There is, however, some questions revolving around Howard's ability to play in head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense. The Browns' offensive play caller found success with quarterbacks who excel at pushing it down field and can operate in a heavy play action scheme. Howard showed some glimpses of this during his time in Columbus, but he would need to develop more in order to become the franchise quarterback.
Seattle Seahawks
Current starting quarterback Geno Smith is on his final year of a three-year deal with the Seahawks, which means Seattle must start looking at the future of the quarterback position.
If general manager John Schneider decides to take a swing on Howard, it could eventually become a an underrated selection for the Seahawks. This would allow for Howard to learn under Smith for a season and give Seattle a quarterback for 2026 if the team does not resign Smith.
