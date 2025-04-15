Buckeyes Now

Pittsburgh Steelers Connected to Ohio State Star Playmaker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding a pre-draft visit with this Ohio State playmaker.

Ben Cooper

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard touchdown catch and run against Texas Longhorns in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard touchdown catch and run against Texas Longhorns in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ohio State Buckeyes playmaker TreVeyon Henderson had a pre-draft visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.

Henderson was a key offensive star for the Buckeyes on their National Championship run. In 16 games, Henderson rushed for 1,016 yards on 144 attempts, leading the Big 10 in yards per attempt.

He rushed for 10 touchdowns and added 284 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game.

The Steelers lost running back Najee Harris in free agency and could be looking for a running back to pair with Jaylen Warren.

Henderson has shown his ability to be effective working alongside another talented running back, splitting carries with Quinshon Judkins at Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Judkins also rushed for over 1,000 yards with the Buckeyes during the 2024 season. Henderson's ability to impact the game, even when splitting carries, should intrigue the Steelers, as he could fit well with Warren.

Henderson is a projected second-round pick in the draft, but Pittsburgh does not own a second-rounder after trading it to the Seattle Seahawks in the deal to acquire wide receiver DK Metcalf.

If the Steelers want to draft Henderson, they would likely have to trade up to select him.

