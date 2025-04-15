Pittsburgh Steelers Connected to Ohio State Star Playmaker
Ohio State Buckeyes playmaker TreVeyon Henderson had a pre-draft visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.
Henderson was a key offensive star for the Buckeyes on their National Championship run. In 16 games, Henderson rushed for 1,016 yards on 144 attempts, leading the Big 10 in yards per attempt.
He rushed for 10 touchdowns and added 284 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game.
The Steelers lost running back Najee Harris in free agency and could be looking for a running back to pair with Jaylen Warren.
Henderson has shown his ability to be effective working alongside another talented running back, splitting carries with Quinshon Judkins at Ohio State.
Judkins also rushed for over 1,000 yards with the Buckeyes during the 2024 season. Henderson's ability to impact the game, even when splitting carries, should intrigue the Steelers, as he could fit well with Warren.
Henderson is a projected second-round pick in the draft, but Pittsburgh does not own a second-rounder after trading it to the Seattle Seahawks in the deal to acquire wide receiver DK Metcalf.
If the Steelers want to draft Henderson, they would likely have to trade up to select him.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: New York Giants Surprisingly Showing Interest in Ohio State Star
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Land Huge Recruiting News on Tuesday
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major Update on Top Recruiting Target
MORE: Ohio State QB Will Howard Fires Stern Warning to NFL Teams
MORE: NFL Execs Drop Titanic Claim on Ohio State Buckeyes Superstar