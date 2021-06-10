Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Signs Rookie Contract With Chicago Bears

The 11th overall pick in this year’s draft can now focus on becoming Chicago's starting quarterback.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with former Ohio State quarterback and first-round draft pick Justin Fields on a four-year, $18.9 million contract, which includes an $11.1 million signing bonus.

The Bears traded four picks – including their first- and fourth-round picks this year and first- and fifth-round picks next year – to move up from No. 20 and select Fields at No. 11 overall.

“We feel really fortunate to be able to get Justin in the area of the draft we were able to select him,” general manager Ryan Pace said during his post-draft media availability. “The excitement throughout our whole building, you can feel it as I walked down here tonight. What he’s going to do for the future of our organization (is exciting).”

The contract, which includes a team option for a fifth-season, surpasses the $14.4 million deal that former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins signed with Washington after the franchise selected him with the 15th overall pick in 2019.

Fields is expected to begin the season behind veteran Andy Dalton, who the Bears signed during free agency, but it’s only a matter of time until he takes over under center on a full-time basis.

"Andy is our starter, and we're going to have a really good plan in place to develop Justin and do what's best for our organization and win games," Pace said.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Texas Lineman Jaylen Early Includes Ohio State In Top 6 Ahead Of Official Visit

Ohio State Lands Commitment From North Carolina Kicker Transfer Noah Ruggles

Ohio State Offers 2023 Hawaii Linebacker Tausili Akana Following Camp Visit

Michigan Puts Up Motivational Graphic About Ohio State In Weight Room

College Football Playoff Stakeholders Reportedly Favor 12-Team Model

2022 Chicago Wide Receiver Kaleb Brown Commits To Ohio State

How Brown's Commitment Impacts The Buckeyes' 2022 Recruiting Class

Ohio State Passes Georgia For Nation's Top-Ranked Recruiting Class

Photos From Ohio State's First Big Recruiting Weekend Of The Summer

Florida State DE Commit Gabriel Harris Aiming For Ohio State Offer

Ohio State Releases Incredible Recruiting Hype Video

Seven Former Buckeyes Ranked Among NFL's Top 100 Players

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Not Dropping Hints About Quarterback Battle

Jim Tressel Hopes To Live Long Enough To See OSU Lead Michigan Series

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook