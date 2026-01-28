Ohio State's Toughest Three Game Stretch of Their 2026 Schedule Comes in Late October

The Ohio State Buckeyes' 2026 schedule has been released, and with it, the Buckeyes will have some marquee matchups, as well as some very winnable home games. Here is an inside look at the Buckeyes' schedule, including what is possibly the toughest three-game stretch Ohio State has had in years.

The Buckeyes' toughest stretch of the season is from October 17 to November 7. In that time, the Buckeyes will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, to take on the Hoosiers, they will travel to Los Angeles to face off against USC, and they will return home for a matchup against Oregon that could be a candidate for “game of the year”. All three games for the Buckeyes have the potential to end up being featured on ESPN’s College GameDay.

A Chance For Revenge Against Indiana for Buckeyes In October

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti questions a call during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes faced off against Indiana last season in the Big Ten championship game, falling to the Hoosiers by a score of 13-10. It will be a new-look Hoosiers team, with quarterback Fernando Mendoza heading to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ohio State Will See USC for First Time in Nine Years

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) warms up before the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Buckeyes last saw USC in 2017, defeating the Trojans 24-7. This will be the first time the Buckeyes have played USC in Los Angeles since 2008, when the Trojans won 35-3. While the 2026 matchup against USC may favor the Buckeyes on paper, the travel to Los Angeles must be taken into account, as the Buckeyes will be crossing three time zones to play the Trojans.

Buckeyes Will Cap Off Tough Three Game Stretch With Oregon Ducks in Columbus

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks in a press conference after defeating the Oregon Ducks in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ohio State will welcome the Ducks to Columbus for just the second time ever, and the first time since 2021, when Oregon defeated the Buckeyes 35-28. The Ducks will be returning quarterback Dante Moore as well as wide receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore.

The Buckeyes do have a silver lining in what will be their toughest three-game stretch of the 2026 season.

They will have a bye week following their game in Bloomington against Indiana and before their trip out west to take on USC. The Trojans will be coming off a game against Wisconsin in Madison, while the Ducks will be coming off a home game against Northwestern.

The Ohio State schedule is arguably tougher than 2025, but if they are able to get through what will be a gauntlet of games in the middle of the year, they will have a great chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff.