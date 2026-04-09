2026 NFL All-Trades Mock Draft: 32 Deals for 32 Teams

Welcome to chaos.

Every year, it’s the same thing. A million mock drafts and they all might as well be the same. Sure, your favorite team got a guard in one and a center in another, but what’s the difference? It’s an exercise in how much one can take before finally logging off and touching grass.

But here? We change the game. We both mock the mock drafts and embrace the culture, celebrating this absurd tradition with a little devil-may-care sprinkled in.

Ready to partake? Of course you are. You clicked and read this far.

The rules are straightforward. Each trade has to be fair, judged by the Jimmy Johnson trade chart , a standard rubric within NFL circles. Also, the trades must make sense for both teams. After all, this is a circus, but a reasonable one.

Let’s begin with the actual draft order, with point values of each first-round pick according to the chart in parentheses.

1. Las Vegas Raiders (3000)

2. New York Jets (2600)

3. Arizona Cardinals (2200)

4. Tennessee Titans (1800)

5. New York Giants (1700)

6. Cleveland Browns (1600)

7. Washington Commanders (1500)

8. New Orleans Saints (1400)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (1350)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (1300)

11. Miami Dolphins (1250)

12. Dallas Cowboys (1200)

13. Los Angeles Rams (1150)

14. Baltimore Ravens (1100)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1050)

16. New York Jets (1000)

17. Detroit Lions (950)

18. Minnesota Vikings (900)

19. Carolina Panthers (875)

20. Dallas Cowboys (850)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (800)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (780)

23. Philadelphia Eagles (760)

24. Cleveland Browns (740)

25. Chicago Bears (720)

26. Buffalo Bills (700)

27. Houston Texans (680)

28. San Francisco 49ers (660)

29. Kansas City Chiefs (640)

30. Denver Broncos (620)

31. New England Patriots (600)

32. Seattle Seahawks (590)

Alright, let’s party …

1. New York Jets: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Trade details: Jets receive No. 1 (3000), No. 117 (60); Raiders receive No. 2 (2600), No. 44 (460)

The Jets and Raiders swap picks, which makes sense on multiple levels. Las Vegas has a new coach who can ride out a terrible 2026 season and wait for the generational quarterback crop of ’27. Aaron Glenn can’t afford to wait with New York, and the Jets have three first-round picks next year. They can part with some draft capital.

Mendoza is the top quarterback in this draft after winning the Heisman Trophy for the unbeaten national-champion Hoosiers, throwing for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns last year. He would immediately invigorate a lifeless franchise.

2. Las Vegas Raiders: Arvell Reese, LB/edge, Ohio State

Trade details: Raiders receive No. 2 (2600), No. 44 (460); Jets receive No. 1 (3000), No. 117 (60)

By moving back, the Raiders pass on Mendoza but get arguably the best player in this draft. Reese can play multiple positions but would be best suited as an edge rusher for Las Vegas, playing opposite Maxx Crosby. With Ohio State, the All-American tallied 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 2025.

3. Cleveland Browns: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Trade details: Browns receive No. 3 (2200); Cardinals receive No. 6 (1600), No. 39 (510), No. 107 (80), No. 206 (8.6)

Cleveland is in dire need of offensive line help, and lands some in Mauigoa after trading up three spots with the Cardinals. The former Hurricanes star would be an immediate plug-and-play left tackle for the Browns, who would need to move Mauigoa over from his natural right side. It’s a bit of a gamble, but Mauigoa has the talent to make the switch with 33 1/4-inch arms.

4. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech

Trade details: Cowboys receive No. 4 (1800), No. 66 (260); Titans receive No. 12 (1200), No. 20 (850)

With two first-round picks at their disposal, the Cowboys make a massive move up. Dallas gives both to the Titans, who are in desperate need of a continued rebuild, and gets perhaps the best edge rusher in this class. Bailey was a speed-rushing force at Texas Tech in 2025, racking up 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss, leading the nation in both categories. Paired with Rashan Gary, the Cowboys would have a nice tandem with upside.

5. Kansas City Chiefs: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Trade details: Chiefs receive No. 5 (1700); Giants receive No. 9 (1350), No. 74 (220), No. 109 (76), No. 148 (32.3)

It’s highly unlikely the Chiefs will trade up, even with the extra ammunition of two first-rounders. However, if they were going to do it, jumping up four spots for Tate would make sense. Both now and for the future, Kansas City has an uncertain receiver situation with Rashee Rice. Tate gives the Chiefs a legitimate top-end wideout, unlike anybody they’ve had since Tyreek Hill.

6. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Trade details: Cardinals receive No. 6 (1600), No. 39 (510), No. 107 (80), No. 206 (8.6); Browns receive No. 3 (2200)

After moving back three spots and netting three extra draft picks, the Cardinals select the best offensive talent in this rookie crop. Love would be a boon for Arizona’s offense and first-year coach Mike LaFleur. Joining James Conner and the newly signed Tyler Allgeier, Love would take over the starting job after rushing for 1,372 yards and 6.9 yards per carry last year with the Fighting Irish.

7. New York Jets: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Trade details: Jets receive No. 7 (1500); Commanders receive No. 16 (1000), No. 44 (460), No. 140 (36)

After trading up once, the Jets are at it again. New York has so many draft picks moving forward that it can be aggressive. The benefit of that is landing Downs, who would immediately transform the secondary that lost Sauce Gardner last season in a trade. Downs can play man coverage, in the box or roam in center field. The best safety talent in years, Downs would be a steal for Gang Green.

8. Cincinnati Bengals: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Trade details: Bengals receive No. 8 (1400); Saints receive No. 10 (1300), No. 110 (74), No. 189 (15.4)

If Styles is available here, the Bengals should move up a few spots and then sprint to the podium. Cincinnati needs to add talent on all three levels of its defense, and Styles would give second-year coordinator Al Golden a centerpiece to build around. In 2025 with the Buckeyes, Styles had 82 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, before running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

9. New York Giants: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Trade details: Giants receive No. 9 (1350), No. 74 (220), No. 109 (76), No. 148 (32.3); Chiefs receive No. 5 (1700)

After moving back four spots, the Giants end up adding a receiver to replace Wan’Dale Robinson and pair with Malik Nabers. New York spent plenty in free agency, primarily adding talent from Baltimore to reunite with coach John Harbaugh, including tight end Isaiah Likely. In Lemon, the Giants are getting a 5'11", 192-pound slot receiver who caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns for USC a season ago.

Mansoor Delane is a physical cornerback who would give the Saints a premier talent at a premium spot. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

10. New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Trade details: Saints receive No. 10 (1300), No. 110 (74), No. 189 (15.4); Bengals receive No. 8 (1400)

The Saints can go a bunch of directions here, including adding an edge rusher. However, with Delane being the best corner in this draft and a local product, New Orleans can’t shy away. Delane is a physical cornerback who replaces the departed Alontae Taylor, giving the Saints a premier 6' 0" talent at a premium spot. In 2025, Delane earned All-American honors.

11. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Trade details: Lions receive No. 11 (1250), No. 111 (72), No. 151 (31); Dolphins receive No. 17 (950), No. 50 (400)

After releasing Taylor Decker this offseason, the Lions have a significant need on the offensive line. Fano might be the perfect fit for Detroit, as he can slide to right tackle while All-Pro Penei Sewell moves to left tackle. Or, if the Lions want Sewell to stay put, Fano can slide inside and play guard, giving Detroit a better option than Christian Mahogany on the left side.

12. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami (FL)

Trade details: Titans receive No. 12 (1200), No. 20 (850); Cowboys receive No. 4 (1800), No. 66 (260)

After moving back eight spots while adding a second first-round pick, the Titans get tremendous value with Bain. While the conversation around Bain’s lack of arm length has dominated the storylines surrounding him, the Miami standout notched 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last season. With the Titans, he’d join a talented defensive front, including Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Trade details: Steelers receive No. 13 (1150); Rams receive No. 21 (800), No. 76 (210), No. 85 (165)

After adding Michael Pittman Jr. via trade , some might consider another receiver a luxury pick. However, Pittsburgh has no depth behind Pittman and DK Metcalf, and adding Tyson would give Aaron Rodgers a legitimate trio. Tyson was limited to 24 games over three years at Arizona State due to various lower-body injuries, including a torn ACL, but his talent is undeniable, posting 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Trade details: Vikings receive No. 14 (1100); Ravens receive No. 18 (900), No. 82 (180), No. 196 (12.6)

Minnesota should have enough to be intriguing offensively, but the secondary needs help. McCoy has a strong case as the second-best corner in this draft behind Delane, and he would project as an immediate impact starter for coordinator Brian Flores. Despite missing all of 2025 with a torn ACL, McCoy’s tape showed a player with great athleticism at 6' 1" and 188 pounds, who also nabbed six interceptions over his two collegiate campaigns.

15. Chicago Bears: Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

Trade details: Bears receive No. 15 (1050); Buccaneers receive No. 25 (720), No. 57 (330)

The Bears are a Super Bowl contender for the first time in nearly two decades, so making a move up the board is reasonable. After trading away one of two second-round picks, Chicago nabs Faulk to beef up its defensive line. Faulk can play inside or out, pairing nicely with edge rusher Montez Sweat. At Auburn, the 285-pounder had 19.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks across three years, showcasing traits that could turn him into an elite, well-rounded defender.

16. Washington Commanders: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Trade details: Commanders receive No. 16 (1000), No. 44 (460), No. 140 (36); Jets receive No. 7 (1500)

Washington needs to add firepower to its offense. While Terry McLaurin is fantastic, he’s surrounded by Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown and Treylon Burks on the outside. Concepcion gives the Commanders a legitimate second option at 6' 0" and 196 pounds while also showing fantastic run-after-catch ability with the Aggies. In 2025, Conception had 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, earning All-American status.

17: Miami Dolphins: Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M

Trade details: Dolphins receive No. 17 (950), No. 50 (400); Lions receive No. 11 (1250), No. 111 (72), No. 151 (31)

Splitting five years between Bowling Green and Texas A&M, Howell enters the draft at 23 years old. With the Aggies, he amassed 15.5 sacks across two seasons and would be a pillar of Miami’s rebuild, as the Dolphins look to start over after the release of Tua Tagovailoa and the trade of wideout Jaylen Waddle .

18. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Trade details: Ravens receive No. 18 (900), No. 82 (180), No. 196 (12.6); Vikings receive No. 14 (1100)

Baltimore has some of the league’s best players—Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Kyle Hamilton—but the roster is dangerously thin in spots. The Ravens certainly feel this lack of depth at tight end after losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency. While Mark Andrews is still around, he’s 31 years old and declining. Adding Sadiq would give Jackson another weapon and more talent at the position. At Oregon, Sadiq caught 51 passes for 500 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Trade details: Eagles receive No. 19 (875); Panthers receive No. 23 (760), No. 98 (108)

After losing both C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship in recent years, the Eagles are devoid at safety. Thieneman has a strong case as the top safety in this class after Downs and would be a nice fit alongside third-year corners Cooper Dejean and Quinyon Mitchell. Philadelphia could also nab an edge rusher or a receiver here (depending on A.J. Brown’s situation), but the six-foot, 201-pound Thieneman makes ample sense.

20. Tennessee Titans: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Trade details: Titans receive No. 12 (1200), No. 20 (850); Cowboys receive No. 4 (1800), No. 66 (260)

After fortifying the defensive front eight picks earlier with Bain, the Titans need to shift their attention to the offense. Tennessee has needs all over despite being very active in free agency, but perhaps none are more important than up front to protect Cam Ward, who was sacked a league-high 55 times in 2025. Ioane would be an immediate starter, giving the Titans an upgrade at right guard.

Cooper had 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns for Indiana during its championship run last season. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

21. Los Angeles Rams: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Trade details: Rams receive No. 21 (800), No. 76 (210), No. 85 (165); Steelers receive No. 13 (1150)

This is likely the last year of Davante Adams in Los Angeles, while Puka Nacua prepares to cash in as a scheduled free agent. With that in mind, the Rams need to find another receiver to help in 2026, before taking over a full-time role next season. Cooper fits the bill at 6' 0" and 199 pounds, having notched 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns for Indiana during its championship run last season.

22. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Trade details: Texans receive No. 22 (780); Chargers receive No. 28 (660), No. 106 (82), No. 167 (24.6)

McDonald might be the best interior defensive lineman in this draft, and the Texans adding him to their unit feels unfair. At 326 pounds, he projects as an elite run stuffer with pass-rushing traits that can still be developed. McDonald would be a nice replacement for Denico Autry, and when Sheldon Rankins ages off the roster. For Houston, drafting McDonald adds to an already strong defense.

23. Carolina Panthers: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Trade details: Panthers receive No. 23 (760), No. 98 (108); Eagles receive No. 19 (875)

The Panthers moved back four spots in this scenario and are still able to grab a receiver many believe is a top-three player at his position in this class. After taking and hitting on Tetairoa McMillan in the first round a year ago, general manager Dan Morgan goes back to the receiver well for Boston, who amassed 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Huskies last year.

24. New England Patriots: Akheem Mesidor, edge, Miami (FL)

Trade details: Patriots receive No. 24 (740); Browns receive No. 31 (600), No. 95 (120), No. 171 (23)

Mesidor is one of the most fascinating prospects in this draft. He’s 25 years old, but is also one of the best pure pass rushers available, evidenced by his ACC-best 12.5 sacks last season. For New England, pairing him with Dre’Mont Jones on the front, which also includes Christian Barmore and Milton Williams, is a juicy thought. While trading up seven spots wouldn’t be cheap, it would provide the Patriots with a star off the edge.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Trade details: Buccaneers receive No. 25 (720), No. 57 (330); Bears receive No. 15 (1050)

After losing Jamel Dean in free agency, the Buccaneers could add another young corner to pair with second-year men Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison. Hood is a unique player, having spent three seasons at three different schools. Checking in at 6' 0" and 193 pounds while also running a 4.44 40-yard dash, he has the combination of size and speed teams drool over.

26. Miami Dolphins: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Trade details: Dolphins receive No. 26 (700); Bills receive No. 30 (620), No. 130 (42), No. 151 (31)

Earlier in the first round, Miami took Howell to give it some pass rush off the edge. Here, the Dolphins stay with a local kid and take Banks, who has the potential to wreak havoc on the interior. Banks is a bit of a tough player to analyze, as he played only three games last season with a foot injury and 10 games across two years with Louisville. If healthy, though, he’s a 6' 6", 327-pound behemoth who can push the pocket, as evidenced by his 4.5 sacks in 2024 for the Gators.

27. Las Vegas Raiders: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Trade details: Raiders receive No. 27 (680); 49ers receive No. 36 (540), No. 102 (92), No. 134 (39)

The fourth corner off our board is Terrell, who goes to the Raiders to pair with Reese. While Las Vegas re-signed Eric Stokes to a three-year deal this offseason, it still needs plenty of work in the secondary. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, the Raiders would do well to select Terrell, who can play outside or in the slot, providing versatility on the back end. At Clemson, Terrell tallied three interceptions and four sacks.

28. Los Angeles Chargers: T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson

Trade details: Chargers receive No. 28 (660), No. 106 (82), No. 167 (24.6); Texans receive No. 22 (780)

Los Angeles allowed Odafe Oweh to leave in free agency, deciding to retain 35-year-old Khalil Mack. Without a long-term answer at edge rusher opposite Tuli Tuipulotu, general manager Joe Hortiz should be thinking about finding that man. Parker is an excellent prospect at 6' 4", 263 pounds, running a sub-4.7 40-time. At Clemson, he amassed 21.5 sacks and 41.5 tackles for loss over three years, elite production in college football.

29. Arizona Cardinals: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Trade details: Cardinals receive No. 29 (640); Chiefs receive No. 34 (560), No. 104 (86)

After landing Love with the No. 6 pick, the Cardinals upgrade their offensive line, selecting a plug-and-play right tackle. The offense needs to continue building for its future quarterback, likely to be drafted next year. Proctor played 40 games at Alabama and is a mountain at 6' 7" and 352 pounds. The Crimson Tide product could prove to be a terrific bookend opposite Paris Johnson Jr., or in the worst-case scenario, slide inside to guard.

30. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Trade details: Bills receive No. 30 (620), No. 130 (42), No. 151 (31); Dolphins receive No. 26 (700)

Buffalo has several needs, including receiver and edge rusher, but perhaps nothing is more pressing than an off-ball linebacker, as the Bills transition to a 3-4 scheme under new coordinator Jim Leonhard. Allen comes from an elite defensive program in Georgia, where he played in 41 games, recording 205 tackles, including 13.5 for loss with 4.5 sacks. He’d be a nice fit alongside Terrel Bernard on the second level.

31. Cleveland Browns: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Trade details: Browns receive No. 31 (600), No. 95 (120), No. 171 (23); Patriots receive No. 24 (740)

The Browns had two Pro Bowl quarterbacks last season, and yet are in dire need of an upgrade at that position. Simpson is a borderline first-round pick, but he did enough at Alabama to warrant this spot. Last year, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns against five interceptions, playing his best ball early in the season. However, Simpson is only 6' 1" and 211 pounds.

32. New Orleans Saints: Zion Young, edge, Missouri

Trade details: Saints receive No. 32 (590); Seahawks receive No. 42 (480), No. 110 (74), No. 136 (38)

It’s time for the Saints to get younger on defense, and it appears their youth movement is underway. After allowing Demario Davis to leave in free agency and with Cam Jordan still available, New Orleans could be thinking about an edge rusher as it trades back into the first round. Young is a 6' 6", 262-pounder who had 6.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss last year with Missouri. He projects as an immediate starter for the Saints, a team that has high hopes after winning three of its final four games last season.

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