Ohio State Star Gets Brutally Honest on Horrible Performance
Heading into the 2024 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke was widely viewed as one of the best players in the country at his position. Not only that, but some considered him a first-round talent in the 2025 NFL Draft.
A horrific performance against the Oregon Ducks in October changed everything.
Burke surrendered eight catches for 179 yards and a couple of touchdowns in Ohio State's loss in Eugene, immediately raising red flags for scouts and evaluators.
Coupled with the fact that Burke also wasn't as impactful as many expected in general this past season, his draft stock dipped, and now, he is generally regarded as a Day 2 pick.
However, Burke insists that his brutal showing versus Oregon was not indicative of who he is.
“That game was an anomaly,” Burke told reporters at the Scouting Combine. “It just wasn't my day. That wasn't who I am, and I just had to keep pushing.”
The 22-year-old did play quite a bit better for the remainder of the season and was particularly effective during the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run, which ultimately culminated in a national championship.
Still, Burke's rough outing back in Week 7 floats in the minds of many, and there is no question that his standing took a fairly significant hit.
On the season overall, the Phoenix native registered 48 tackles, a couple of interceptions and two passes defended. He also posted a rather pedestrian 66.8 coverage grade at Pro Football Focus, which was the lowest of his collegiate career.
We'll see if Burke can bounce back and carve out a successful NFL tenure.
