Ryan Day praises Buckeyes sophomore running back after breakout game vs. UCLA
When the Ohio State Buckeyes announced C.J. Donaldson would be out before the UCLA Bruins game, there were concerns about who would step up in the backfield, with one player answering the call.
Buckeyes sophomore running back James Peoples came through as the backup to Bo Jackson and made the most of his touches. Peoples finished the game with six carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns as Ohio State efficiently handled the Bruins 48-10.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took time with the media as he was asked about Peoples, with praise being rained on the young running back.
“I think [Peoples] is another one of our young running backs that hasn’t reached his potential yet, and I think you’re seeing his work ethic and his mindset really change as the season has gone on, maybe not change, but really develop in my opinion.”
“Now you’re starting to see him really run down hill, you’re seeing him break tackles. Now, he’s really starting to show what he can do, and I still think there is a lot left for James.”
Day was also about Peoples staying confident throughout the season despite only having 52 carries going into the UCLA game. People's coach credited the back for having the mental toughness to be ready at any time.
“He’s stayed with it, he hasn’t let anything get in the way and discourage him, which is great, and because of that, now he is starting to play his best football.”
During the season, Peoples has had 58 carries for 289 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching 10 passes for 50 yards. His biggest days on the ground were 59 yards in two different games. The two touchdowns he scored in the UCLA game were the first two of the year for him.
That performance will help Peoples get more carries moving forward, but more importantly, it'll help set up what the future of the Buckeyes' backfield is going to look like next season. Donaldson will be gone after the season, so that will leave the top running backs to be Jackson and Peoples, but fans shouldn't sleep on Isaiah West, who could be competition for that RB2 job.
While the running game hasn't been as explosive as it has been in the past few years, the Buckeyes have a ton of talent in the backfield, and Ohio State is set for years. Peoples made the most of his carries on the field and now has given himself a bright future with the program.