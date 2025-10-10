Several Ohio State legends named as top candidates for Columbus Aviators UFL head coach job
The city of Columbus will have another football team to root for as the UFL is expanding into historic Crew Stadium with a brand new team.
The Columbus Aviators will begin playing games in the UFL spring league in late March 2026.
As the team prepares for their inaugural season, several Ohio State Buckeyes alumni are reportedly head coaching candidates for the newest job in football.
According to UFL reporter Mike Bell, Ohio State legends including J.T. Barrett, Ted Ginn Jr. and Joe Germaine are top candidates for the opening. Let’s break down these top candidates.
Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett
Barrett is currently serving as the quarterback coach with the Chicago Bears, working to get Caleb Williams up to speed on Ben Johnson’s offense.
Barrett played 50 games for the Buckeyes from 2014-2017, winning a National Championship in his freshman season. Shortly after his college football career wrapped up, Barrett spent time as an offensive assistant with the Lions in 2022 and an assistant quarterbacks coach in Detroit from 2023-2024.
While Barrett is certainly working the coaching ranks in the NFL, a head coaching job in the UFL could be attractive, especially because the team is in Columbus.
Former Ohio State and NFL wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.
Ginn Jr. was one of the most polarizing receivers in college football for three seasons with the Buckeyes. He spent 14 years in the NFL as a wide receiver and return specialist.
Ginn’s father, Ted Ginn Sr., is a legendary high school football coach at Cleveland’s Glenville High School. He’s churned out a plethora of top-end college football and NFL talent.
Coaching is quite literally in Ginn’s DNA. If the Aviators tap the former NFL veteran, he will certainly bring some energy into the UFL.
Former Ohio State QB Joe Germaine
If the Aviators want an older, more proven Buckeye, Germaine could be the pick. He quarterbacked Ohio State for three seasons in the late 1990s.
In 1999, Germaine won a Super Bowl as the backup to Kurt Warner with the St. Louis Rams. After retiring from professional football, Germaine had served as a high school head coach.
Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Mike Tressel
Another older and more proven candidate, Mike Tressel, the nephew of legendary Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel, is currently serving as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Wisconsin.
The former Cornell defensive back has spent time coaching defensive units at seven different colleges.
Former Ohio State quarterback Stanley Johnson
Jackson and Germaine alternated as quarterbacks for the Buckeyes in the late 1990s. He’s currently a color analyst on the Big Ten Network.
After wrapping up his career at Ohio State, Johnson spent three seasons in the NFL prior to three more seasons in the Canadian Football League. He also became a co-owner of the Marion Mayhem indoor football team in Ohio.
Current college football coaches Chip Kelly and Luke Fickell
Chip Kelly left Ohio State to join Pete Caroll’s staff with the Las Vegas Raiders as an offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, the Raiders have one of the worst offenses in the NFL and new quarterback Geno Smith has regressed.
Luke Fickell is a Columbus-native. But his Wisconsin Badgers are 2-3, and pressure is mounting on their head coach to turn things around.
If Kelly or Fickell are fired and do not find other jobs, the Aviators could be a familiar landing spot.