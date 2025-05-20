Top Prospect Delivers Bold Update on Ohio State Buckeyes' Recruitment
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted the top-ranked defense in the country last season thanks much in part to a dominant defensive front that wreaked havoc in opposing backfields.
The problem is that Ohio State lost all but one player out of its starting front seven to the NFL Draft, so the Buckeyes are now tasked with rebuilding the defense.
Ohio State already has some answers on tap for 2025, and the Buckeyes have a handful of potential breakout candidates that could appropriately fill those gaps next season.
However, Ohio State also needs to plan for the future, which is why the Buckeyes have been hot on the recruiting trail for 2026 and beyond.
One of Ohio State's top recruits for the class of 2026, four-star defensive end Jackson Ford, would represent one heck of a get if he commits, and this week, the Malvern, Pa. native provided an update on where the Buckeyes stand in the race.
“Definitely very high, top of the board, easily,” Ford said, via Eleven Warriors. “They’re one of the schools I’m looking forward to going to, it’s why I have them the weekend that I have them. So they’re definitely a high school for me and one I’ll give a lot of consideration towards.”
Ford is scheduled to visit Ohio State next month, arriving in Columbus for three days between June 13-15. Perhaps that trip will be enough to convince him to ultimately choose the Buckeyes.
The 6-foot-4 pass rusher is the eighth-ranked prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, via 247 Sports' composite rankings.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Makes Turnaround You Wouldn't Expect
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Make Offer to Freakish 5-Star Recruit
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Battling National Superpower for Top QB Prospect
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Ripped for Annoying Reason
MORE: Ohio State Legend Facing Most Stressful NFL Challenge Yet