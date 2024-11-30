WATCH: Ohio State's Jack Sawyer Snares Massive Interception vs Michigan
The Ohio State Buckeyes are locked in a dogfight with the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon, but they just came up with a play that may have turned the tide of the game.
With Michigan on Ohio State's 3-yard line in a 10-10 ballgame during the fourth quarter, Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer picked off Davis Warren in the end zone to give his team new life.
It was just the latest big play that Sawyer has made this season, further exemplifying why he may be worthy of a first-round NFL Draft pick this coming April.
Of course, Ohio State still has a long way to go in this affair.
The Buckeyes have been unable to get much of anything going against Michigan's staunch defense, with quarterback Will Howard throwing a couple of interceptions himself.
Ohio State has also not been generating any sort of rushing attack throughout the contest, as the Wolverines' front seven has stuffed the Buckeyes throughout the afternoon.
Ohio State was a 21.5-point favorite going into the rivalry matchup, as the Buckeyes went into the game 10-1 while Michigan was just 6-5.
However, this is arguably the most fierce rivalry in the country, so you knew that the Wolverines were going to come to play.
Ohio State has lost each of its last three meetings with Michigan, so a whole lot is at stake here for the Buckeyes.
Plus, if Ohio State loses this game, it may have to kiss its chances of a Big Ten championship goodbye.
We'll see if the Buckeyes can manage to secure a win down the stretch.