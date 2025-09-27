Why Ohio State's matchup with Washington will not be an easy win
Something has to give.
On Saturday, September 27, the Ohio State Buckeyes will clash against the Washington Huskies in a Big Ten showdown.
Entering the game on Saturday, both teams are riding high off long-standing streaks. The Buckeyes have won 19 straight road games against unranked opponents, while Washington has won 22 straight home games. Both streaks date back multiple seasons.
Both teams are currently undefeated as well in the young 2025 campaign, with sophomore quarterbacks leading the charge. However, being so young, hiccups can occur, and one of these two teams will suffer from them and drop their first game of the season.
While Washington should be ranked with how convincing of a start they have had, the AP poll has not given them any grace.
On the Bobby Carpenter Show, the former NFL linebacker commented on the two teams' streaks and how something must waiver. For Ohio State, it won't just be an easy win.
"This is going to be a 'something has to give matchup.' I don't think this is going to be a cake-walk," Carpenter said.
Head coach of the Buckeyes, Ryan Day, also echoed this sentiment last week during the bye, with a majority of his comments highlighting the Huskies' star quarterback Demond Williams Jr.
“He’s lightning in a bottle. He’s like Kyler Murray,” Day said on Thursday. “He’s a very good player. He’s got a strong arm. He’s quick, he’s fast, and a really good football player. We’re gonna have to have a really good plan for him.”
Through the air, Williams Jr. has 778 yards and six touchdowns while adding on 220 yards and two scores on the ground. With over 1,000 all-purpose yards through three games, the Buckeyes' defense has to be ready for his versatility.
His best game came back against Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 20, where he tossed for a near 300 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown that game for an average of 6.8 yards per carry.
The quarterbacks the Buckeyes have faced so far in 2025 have not shown any real dual-threat-type play. Texas' Arch Manning was still trying to find his footing in the college game, Grambling State was held scoreless and Bobcats' quarterbacks Parker Navarro and Nick Poulos were held to just 118 yards combined on 10-of-21 completions.
To say this game on Saturday is a toss-up would be an understatement. Obviously, Ohio State is the favorite, being the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, but this will be no cake walk, as Carpenter mentioned.
Since 1993, Washington and Ohio State have faced one another just six times. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, they have won five of the six games, with their only falter coming in the 1994-95 season. That game came on the road in Seattle, Wash., with the final score reading 25-16, Huskies.
The seventh all-time meeting will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on the road from Husky Stadium.