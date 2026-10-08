Why THIS part of the Buckeyes offense will be a big key against Maryland

Over the last few games, Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith have been clicking in the passing game. Both of these players are in the race for the Heisman Trophy and have played exceptionally this year.

There is one part to this offense that could make this Ohio State offense even more unstoppable this weekend, and that is the rushing game.

So far this season, Bo Jackson is leading the Buckeyes on the ground with 66 carries for 353 yards and two touchdowns. The next highest rusher for the Buckeyes is Ja'kobi Jackson, and this season he has 45 carries for 278 yards along with six touchdowns.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ja'kobi Jackson (24) celebrates a touchdown during the NCAA football game aio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why the rushing attack is key against Maryland

A big reason the rushing attack is so important in this game is that after two straight games of 200-plus receiving yards by Jeremiah Smith, he will most likely face multiple defenders. That means the rushing attack between both Jackson's needs to be on point.

Against Iowa, just 160 rushing yards compared to 324 passing yards for the Buckeyes. Yes, Jeremiah Smith is an unbelievable player, but earlier this season against number 1 Texas, the Buckeyes' offense collapsed. This will be a good test for the two running backs to show what they can do and provide another weapon for this Ohio State offense.

The passing game will work itself out with both Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith playing at a high level this season. Sayin knows that Smith will be covered eventually and that there will have to be other players who step up and make some plays.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) gets a high five from offensive coordinator Arthur Smith following the NCAA football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Arthur Smith can do to help the rushing attack get going

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has a lot of tools in his toolbox on the offensive side of the ball. He has arguably the best receiver in college football, along with one of the best offensive lines in football. He knows that Jeremiah Smith is going to receive a lot of attention.

He can use that attention to design plays to benefit from his gravity. The defense will be so focused on Smith and will send multiple guys his way, so that can open the rushing attack to own the line of scrimmage.

It is not going to get any easier for the Buckeyes so establishing the run game is important for this team.

After this game against Maryland, the Buckeyes face off against ranked opponents that include USC, Oregon and Indiana.