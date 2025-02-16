Ohio State Buckeyes Included in Top 5 Schools of Highly-Touted 2026 Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes' 2026 recruiting class may receive a much-needed boost with four-star tight end Mack Sutter.
According to Hayes Fawcett on Saturday, the Buckeyes are one of five schools to make the cut for the No. 6 tight end in the nation on 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
At 6-foot-6, 225 lbs, Sutter has gained the attention of multiple prolific college programs, including Alabama, Ole Miss and fellow Big Ten Conference member Penn State. Sutter demonstrated his pure athleticism during his three years at Dunlap High School in Illinois, as he's played on the other side of the ball as an outside linebacker.
While Ohio State's 2026 class features multiple four-star prospects, head coach Ryan Day and the program rank as the No. 19 school in the upcoming recruiting cycle. Day was able to land three-star tight end Corbyn Fordham last Thanksgiving, but the Buckeyes' future depth at the position looks eerie. Purdue transfer Max Klare will be a key contributor in the team's offensive attack next season, however, Day must continue to bolster the tight end room for 2026 and beyond.
Sutter is set to take an official visit at Ohio State on May 30, followed by two additional visits to Penn State on June 6 and Alabama on June 20.
While it's still early in his recruitment process, On3 Sports has his hometown college of Illinois as the frontrunner to land Sutter with a 61.4 percent chance to land the highly-touted prospect.
