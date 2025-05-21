Ohio State Buckeyes Make New OL Recruiting Offer
Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day continues to do what he does best -- dominating on the recruitment trail. The National Championship-winning coach has already begun looking ahead into the future, as the program offered a highly-touted prospect earlier this week.
2028 offensive lineman Elisha Mueller announced on Tuesday that he has received an offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes, according to his post on X.
Despite being a rising sophomore, the Anaheim, CA native has already caught the attention of multiple elite programs, as he's received offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, and Oregon. At 6-foot-4, 295 lbs, Mueller possesses a physical edge over opposing defensive lineman. In addition to his phenominal strength, the young interior offensive lineman displayed his quickness in pulling situations in his freshman season.
Mueller is now the second interior offensive lineman to receive and offer from the Buckeyes in the 2028 recruiting class, along with Charlie Pisani. Looking at the 2026 recruiting cycle, Day has landed one guard in three-star Tucker Smith and is in a heated battle for five-star Darius Gray.
One of the biggest takeaways from last season was the importance of depth on the offensive line, as multiple injuries up front could have derailed the season. But Day now looks to be emphasizing the trenches in both the transfer portal and high school recruitment.
