Ohio State vs. Iowa: Three Key Storylines With Critical Matchup Looming
The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for the team's first home game in Big Ten conference play this season against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Here are three key storylines to watch for as Ohio State takes on Iowa.
Potential Trap Game For The Buckeyes?
With Ohio State playing one of the biggest game of the season in Week 7 against Oregon, could the Buckeyes get caught looking ahead?
Obviously, head coach Ryan Day will do everything to help his players lock in and prevent a potential loss at home. But there is always the concern of these games producing an upset in college football. Could this be the case on Saturday?
The Buckeyes are heavy favorites heading into the matchup. If the team is firing on all cylinders, there should be no concern for an upset.
Can Ohio State's Defense Hold Up Against The Run Game?
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will have his work cut out for him on Saturday, as his run defense will be tested against star running back Kaleb Johnson.
Iowa's offense has revolved around Johnson this season. The junior back ranks second in rushing yards this year with 685 to go along with nine touchdowns in four games. Johnson will be playing with a little extra juice this week, as he grew up in Ohio.
OSU's defense has not faced a dynamic runner of Johnson's capability this season. The unit has allowed an average 61.8 rushing yards this season, which ranks third amongst all FCS schools.
How Will OSU's Offense Look Against A Stout Defense?
While the Hawkeyes have struggled at times on offense outside of Johnson, the defense remains one of the best in college football.
Iowa has done a tremendous job defending the run, allowing an average of 62 yards on the ground per game. Safety Xavier Nwankpa and linebacker Jay Higgins have been the team's two enforcers in the run game and have done well in stopping any attempts that reach the second level.
Running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson have carried the bulk of the load on offense this year, combining for just over 660 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. However, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly may rely on quarterback Will Howard to win through the air on Saturday.