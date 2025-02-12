Why This Ohio State Buckeye Is Poised for a Breakout Season in 2025
After the Ohio State Buckeyes' incredible 2024-25 season, head coach Ryan Day has now begun to shift his attention to next season.
One of the main issues for Day ahead of the upcoming campaign is how he will address all of the key veterans set to leave the program. This includes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who finished his collegiate career with the most receptions in program history. Luckily, his replacement could already be on the roster in Brandon Inniss.
As a former four-star prospect out of high school, Inniss was part of Ohio State's incredible wide receiver run in the 2023 recruitment cycle. Newly-promoted offensive coordinator Brian Hartline scored big with three of the top 10 receivers in the class with Carnell Tate, Noah Rogers and Inniss. Tate has already made his impact with the Buckeyes so far, as he finished the 2024 season with 52 catches for 733 yards and four touchdowns.
Inniss, on the other hand, has been stuck behind Egbuka. The longtime starter for the Buckeyes carved out his roWle in the offense as the team's slot receiver. But with Egbuka presumed to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Inniss is the obvious candidate to take over his role in the passing game.
Despite seeing limited action last season, Inniss still managed to haul in 14 catches for 176 yards and one touchdown, including this clutch third down reception in the National Championship.
The rising junior is known for his smooth route-running ability, and while he may not have game-breaking speed, Inniss could easily establish himself as a power slot. Current Detroit Lions' star Amon-Ra St. Brown broke the narrative that an inside receiver has to be a "speed" guy, which is perfect for Inniss. With Hartline calling plays for this upcoming season, he could become a dominant receiver in the short and intermediate game.
In addition to the scheme fit, Inniss would be perfect for projected starting quarterback Julian Sayin. The former five-star recruit in the 2024 class was able to sit and learn behind Will Howard last season and will likely step into starting role. This means Sayin must rely on the team's talented wide receiver corps to find success early in the season, especially Inniss in the short game. Having a "blanket option" for a first-year starter is a huge difference maker in his development.
