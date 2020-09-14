SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ben Christman Enjoying Senior Season, Focused on Leaving Solid Foundation at Revere

Adam Prescott

Due to ongoing and unfortunate obstacles surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, not every state is conducting high school football this fall. Players across the country have seen their seasons cancelled, condensed or altered in many ways.

That rings true for multiple Ohio State football prospects/commits, as many future Buckeyes are missing their junior or senior seasons. Fortunately, the state of Ohio has pushed forward with high school football and allowed experiences to continue.

One of those recruits is 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman Ben Christman (Richfield/Revere), who is making sure to take advantage of this opportunity despite unusual times.

“I am just working hard every day,” Christman told BuckeyesNow this past weekend, after his Minutemen squad beat Cuyahoga Falls 33-0. “I have been trying to keep the right nutrition, stay with the right routine and get settled into the classroom. There was so much uncertainty throughout the off-season but we stayed positive. Now we are playing so I’m having a blast for my senior year.”

Christman, who committed to Ohio State back in late June of 2019, remains thankful for the ongoing support and communication between his top-ranked 2021 class… especially from those who may not be able to play right now.

“They wish us luck and know big things are coming for the group,” Christman said. “It stinks for certain guys not having a senior year, but we get some nice messages wishing us luck and saying to go dominate.”

Ohio State began contacting Christman back when Urban Meyer was leading the program, but maintained solid communication during the transition to Ryan Day and quickly extended an offer. Christman visited campus three times, including that final trip in the middle of June, and becoming a Buckeye felt like the right decision.

“I’ve had so much fun learning the culture,” Christman explained. “I think it’s the best it’s ever been even with the COVID stuff. Everyone is fighting to get better every single day. I believe in all of the coaches and the way they are building the program.”

Christman will certainly look to help Ohio State evolve into the future but, for now, remains focused on leaving his Revere program in a better spot than when he entered.

“I want to leave an everlasting legacy and win games,” Christman added in conclusion. “This program has been through a lot with four coaches in four years. There has been so much adversity, so we want to start a new foundation and leave something solid for others.”

Stay tuned to all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Keegan Rice
Keegan Rice

Big boy! Interested to see where he fits on the O-Line as a Buckeye.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Host Rutgers for Home Opener

Ohio State opens its virtual home portion of the schedule with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for week two of the BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Eddie Marotta

Shaun Wade Opts Out of the 2020 Season

Ohio State's top returning cornerback Shaun Wade has chosen to forgo the upcoming season and focus on the NFL Draft. Read more about his decision and its impact on the team.

Brendan Gulick

by

AutoCoachO

Chase Young, J.K. Dobbins, Joey Bosa Headline Top Buckeyes in NFL Week 1

There were several former Buckeyes that got off to a great start this year. Check out who's performances were most impressive this weekend.

Kyle Kelly

by

AutoCoachO

Assessing the Impact of Shaun Wade's Opt Out Decision

What does Ohio State's best defensive player opting out of the season do to a team that is hoping to compete for a national title?

Brendan Gulick

ON THIS DAY: Maurice Clarett's Second-Half Explosion vs. Washington State in 2002

Freshman running back finishes the top-10 matchup with 230 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Adam Prescott

Reports: Big Ten Presidents Will Not Vote Sunday to Reinstate Season

Multiple national reports indicate the league had a productive meeting on Sunday, but the 14 league presidents and chancellors are not yet ready to vote on starting a season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Surfsight

NCAA DI Council to Approve Increasing Basketball Practice Time

Teams around the country may experience the uptick in practice time later this month. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State's Dr. Borchers Takes Center Stage

OSU's head team physician is a co-chair on the Big Ten's medical subcommittee and could help convince the league to play football next month. Plus, the Big 12 had a brutal opening weekend.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Five Questions and Answers Surrounding Markus Allen

Class of 2021 prospect recently backed away from Michigan after verbally committing to the Wolverines in April.

Adam Prescott

OSU Doctors Think CMR Testing Can Mitigate Myocarditis Concerns

A team of Ohio State doctors think conducting cardiac MRI's can severely mitigate the potential of an athlete having sudden cardiac arrest on the field after they return from a CoVID-19 diagnosis.

Brendan Gulick