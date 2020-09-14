Ben Christman Enjoying Senior Season, Focused on Leaving Solid Foundation at Revere

Due to ongoing and unfortunate obstacles surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, not every state is conducting high school football this fall. Players across the country have seen their seasons cancelled, condensed or altered in many ways.

That rings true for multiple Ohio State football prospects/commits, as many future Buckeyes are missing their junior or senior seasons. Fortunately, the state of Ohio has pushed forward with high school football and allowed experiences to continue.

One of those recruits is 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman Ben Christman (Richfield/Revere), who is making sure to take advantage of this opportunity despite unusual times.

“I am just working hard every day,” Christman told BuckeyesNow this past weekend, after his Minutemen squad beat Cuyahoga Falls 33-0. “I have been trying to keep the right nutrition, stay with the right routine and get settled into the classroom. There was so much uncertainty throughout the off-season but we stayed positive. Now we are playing so I’m having a blast for my senior year.”

Christman, who committed to Ohio State back in late June of 2019, remains thankful for the ongoing support and communication between his top-ranked 2021 class… especially from those who may not be able to play right now.

“They wish us luck and know big things are coming for the group,” Christman said. “It stinks for certain guys not having a senior year, but we get some nice messages wishing us luck and saying to go dominate.”

Ohio State began contacting Christman back when Urban Meyer was leading the program, but maintained solid communication during the transition to Ryan Day and quickly extended an offer. Christman visited campus three times, including that final trip in the middle of June, and becoming a Buckeye felt like the right decision.

“I’ve had so much fun learning the culture,” Christman explained. “I think it’s the best it’s ever been even with the COVID stuff. Everyone is fighting to get better every single day. I believe in all of the coaches and the way they are building the program.”

Christman will certainly look to help Ohio State evolve into the future but, for now, remains focused on leaving his Revere program in a better spot than when he entered.

“I want to leave an everlasting legacy and win games,” Christman added in conclusion. “This program has been through a lot with four coaches in four years. There has been so much adversity, so we want to start a new foundation and leave something solid for others.”

