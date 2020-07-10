Ohio State football made the recruiting cut for 2022 safety Braelon Allen Friday afternoon, as the Wisconsin native included the Buckeyes on his list of top-six schools.

A 6-2, 215-pound standout in the secondary for Fond Du Lac High School, Allen posted Ohio State alongside other contenders Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State and the nearby Badgers.

Fond Du Lac is less than 90 minutes away from Wisconsin’s main campus in Madison.

Allen is currently rated as the No. 116 overall player nationally by 247Sports. Additionally, he is ranked the No. 6 safety at his position and the fourth-best prospect in the state.

Ohio State currently has three commitments in the 2022 class, all from within the state, by way of offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola (West Chester), athlete C.J. Hicks (Dayton) and cornerback Jyaire Brown (West Chester).

Ohio State has offered roughly 65-70 targets in the class, including a handful of other safeties. Class of 2022 cornerback Domani Jackson recently included OSU in his top 10.

The Buckeyes currently have the top-ranked 2021 recruiting class with a handful of secondary members committed via No. 4 cornerback Jakailin Johnson along Andre Turrentine, Jaylen Johnson, Jantzen Dunn and Denzel Burke.

Ohio State went 13-1 last season, securing all victories by double digits, before a wild loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. OSU and Clemson are leading the board of favorites to win the next national championship.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!