BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Class of 2022 Safety Braelon Allen Includes Ohio State in Top Six

Adam Prescott

Ohio State football made the recruiting cut for 2022 safety Braelon Allen Friday afternoon, as the Wisconsin native included the Buckeyes on his list of top-six schools.

A 6-2, 215-pound standout in the secondary for Fond Du Lac High School, Allen posted Ohio State alongside other contenders Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State and the nearby Badgers.

Fond Du Lac is less than 90 minutes away from Wisconsin’s main campus in Madison.

Allen is currently rated as the No. 116 overall player nationally by 247Sports. Additionally, he is ranked the No. 6 safety at his position and the fourth-best prospect in the state.

Ohio State currently has three commitments in the 2022 class, all from within the state, by way of offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola (West Chester), athlete C.J. Hicks (Dayton) and cornerback Jyaire Brown (West Chester).

Ohio State has offered roughly 65-70 targets in the class, including a handful of other safeties. Class of 2022 cornerback Domani Jackson recently included OSU in his top 10.

The Buckeyes currently have the top-ranked 2021 recruiting class with a handful of secondary members committed via No. 4 cornerback Jakailin Johnson along Andre Turrentine, Jaylen Johnson, Jantzen Dunn and Denzel Burke.

Ohio State went 13-1 last season, securing all victories by double digits, before a wild loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. OSU and Clemson are leading the board of favorites to win the next national championship.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Craft, Smith Jr. on Returning Home During COVID-19

Former Buckeyes on being overseas during the pandemic outbreak.

Adam Prescott

SI Big Ten Publishers React to Conference-Only Schedules

The Big Ten Publishers on the SI.com team channels share their thoughts on yesterday's Big Ten news. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

OSU AD Gene Smith Won't Cut Sports, Coaches Salaries at this Time

As the CoVID-19 pandemic ravages college athletics, the Ohio State Buckeyes are doing everything possible to avoid cutting programs and salaries. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Another Tough Day for Ohio State Fans

The Big Ten eliminated non-conference games, Ryan Day asks fans to wear masks and Urban Meyer says no spring football. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Carmen's Crew Live Blog: 2020 TBT Round of 16 vs. House of Paign

Follow along as the Ohio State and Illinois alumni teams compete in Columbus!

Brendan Gulick

by

1MoreRebuild

Ohio State VP for Student Life Pleads with Students to Stop Partying

Ohio State students are in jeopardy of having to work from home again this semester

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes AD Gene Smith is "Very Concerned" About this Fall

"I know people don't want to hear that but we just may not play," Smith said Thursday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Announces Conference-Only Schedules for Fall Sports

The Big Ten and it's member schools are hopeful they can still play this fall. Read more.

Adam Prescott

Evan Turner Praises TBT, Would Consider Playing in Future

Former Buckeye was 2010 National Player of the Year.

Adam Prescott

NFL Draft Prop: Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields

What are the betting odds that Fields is the first player selected in 2021 draft? See here.

Adam Prescott