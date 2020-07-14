SI All-American Candidate Jerand Bradley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jerand Bradley

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 190 pounds

Position: Wide receiver

School: DeSoto (Texas)

Committed to: Texas Tech

Projected Position: Wide receiver

Frame: Tall frame with big shoulders. Long and well-carved arms. Narrow through midsection and thighs, but abdomen and calves are defined.

Athleticism: Nifty and light feet with good quickness at the line. Hustles out of his pressure/bam step on slants. Very good ball skills and displays easy adjustability to throws. Plays to size and can high point when he chooses. Consistently makes initial defender miss at the top of stop routes. Has good functional strength.

Instincts: Solid release plan toolbox. Can use foot fire, 2-step, and dead leg versus various press alignments. Works in a club-and-chop with his mitts while stemming at times. Routinely wins versus inside leverage when climbing vertical and gives a slight lean up top before using down-field tracking to haul. Creative to get YAC and has solid elusiveness.

Polish: Plays mainly in the boundary. At this point, route tree features stops, verts, fades, and slants. Is very effective on back-shoulder throws due to length, size and athleticism to adjust. Needs to sell his routes better with his head and shoulders. Could be ready to contribute as a freshman.

Bottom Line: Bradley has the physical tools and size to become an elite receiver at the next level. He uses his hands and feet well in his releases and also understands how to benefit from his length. Bradley projects well as a boundary “X” receiver with alpha potential.